Charles Spencer's new girlfriend reveals how ex Karen forced her to make big revelation - causing 'significant distress'

Charles Spencer's new girlfriend Cat Jarman is suing Countess Karen Spencer, the Earl's ex-wife, over the misuse of private information.

Now, the Telegraph has reported that in new court documents from the proceedings, Cat has expressed she and her children experienced "significant distress" due to speculation around the case, as well as feeling "compelled to publicly disclose the fact of her MS."

Back in December, Cat gave an interview to the MailOnline where she discussed her MS diagnosis, a move she felt necessary to "bring an end to the harmful speculation and gossip which had been percolating online," as stated in the claim.

The publication reports that Cat was also concerned about Countess Spencer’s defence, which was about to become public and featured details of her diagnosis.

The claim states: "In these circumstances, the claimant wished to regain some of the autonomy and control over her medical information."

In Karen's 11-page defence, in which she accuses Charles and Cat of having an affair, details of Cat's MS were "volunteered" by Mr Jarman because he "plainly believed" that it was relevant to his wife’s behaviour and the fact she had embarked on an affair.

© Instagram Charles with Cat Jarman at Althorp

It was, according to Karen, "a relevant and integral part of the picture" and it was never suggested that the diagnosis was a "secret".

It was also claimed in Karen's defence that the Earl ended their relationship over text message, something Charles has since denied, calling the allegations an "absurd attempt to blacken my name". See details of Karen's full defence here.

Since their split in May last year, Countess Karen and the daughter she shares with her ex-husband, Lady Charlotte, have moved from the family property Althorp House.

© Instagram Karen shared a photo of her temporary new home

Last month, Karen gave fans a glimpse of her "temporary" new home with a stunning photograph from its sprawling grounds.

Alongside the image she wrote: "Well…at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn’t quite feel like home without them."

Just days later, Karen revealed that her horses successfully arrived at the property sharing another glorious photo of one named Jack making the most of the grounds.