Who is Cat Jarman? Meet the reported new love interest of Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer hosts the Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast alongside close friends Cat Jarman and Reverend Richard Coles.

The popular podcast sees the trio "chase the provenance of historical objects both real and metaphorical". Charles is best-known as the younger brother of the late Princess of Wales and current owner of Althorp Manor. Meanwhile, Rev. Richard found fame as a member of the Communards and even had a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

But what do you know about Cat? Here's everything we could find…

Early life

© Instagram Cat studied at the University of Bristol

Cat was born in Norway in 1982, however when it came to her university education, she travelled to the United Kingdom where she studied archaeology at the University of Bristol for her doctorate. The main focus of her studies were on the Viking Great Army, which was stationed in Derbyshire during the 9th century.

Career

Alongside hosting the podcast with Charles and Richard, Cat is an honorary senior research associate at the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology. She continues to study the Vikings and led excavations around key sites, like in Foremark.

© Instagram Cat is an expert in Viking history

The research that she carried out has been used by films including 2019's Britain's Viking Graveyard, which starred Toby Jones. Cat also appeared on the ninth series of Digging for Britain as a presenter alongside Professor Alice Roberts and has written pieces for the Telegraph.

© Marta Perez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Cat has reportedly been growing close to Earl Spencer

Cat has also published two books, River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Roads in 2021 and The Bone Chests: Unlocking the Secrets of the Anglo-Saxons, which was released in 2023.

Personal life

According to the Mail on Sunday, Cat is currently separated from her husband, and the duo share two children. The star usually keeps her children out of the spotlight, but last year she shared several photos of them playing on the beach during a half-term break.

© Instagram Cat is a mum to two children

In her caption, she said: "Being a full-time working parent is tricky. While their world stops for a week, mine doesn't. Thankfully, my children are older now and need less supervision, but I still want them to enjoy their time off. I travel a lot for work but rarely get to take my children with me so this time, I sneaked in a mini-break by the sea to coincide with a meeting. How does everyone else combine parenting with a school holidays?!"

Following Charles' divorce from his third wife, Karen Spencer, the MoS has reported that he and Cat have been growing close. The pair crossed paths when Charles asked Cat to excavate parts of Althorp House.