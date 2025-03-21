Queen Mary goes lighter than ever as she debuts layered hair transformation

The Queen of Denmark looked as distinguished and stylish as ever as she appeared at a conference in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Attending the Realdania's Conference Our Quality of Life at Lokomotivvaerkstedet, Queen Mary, the wife of King Frederik X, rewore one of her favourite pieces: a 60s-inspired collared dress from Prada. However, she also debuted a showstopping beauty transformation.

After reappearing earlier this week, having cancelled public duties the week before due to illness, Mary stepped out with a fresh colour job and her hair straightened, looking classically sophisticated and conference-ready.

© Getty Images Mary's hair transformation is stunning

The mother-of-four is no stranger to a bombshell hair transformation, having gone for a modern 'money pieces' style last year, but the auburn colouring is something new and exciting for the Queen of Denmark.

Queen Mary's hair evolution

Queen Mary has always kept it classic when it comes to her hairstyles, mostly opting to maintain a natural look for the colour and voluminous styles since she first announced her engagement to the now-King Frederik in 2003.

One of her most glorious styles have included the half updo she wore in 2015 to a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace on the eve of the then-Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday, which she finished with the Danish Ruby Parure Tiara and hair adornments.

© Getty Frederik and Mary have got Amalienborg ready for Christmas

Last June, she brought out something a little more adventurous: at her husband's 56th birthday, she dyed her front face-framing tresses of her hair a lighter caramel colour, in a then-tending Gen Z-approved style otherwise known as money pieces.

Throughout last year, the Queen of Denmark took to rocking Princess Kate-style loose waves, or a blow-dry with a bit of volume.

Queen Mary's royal re-wears

Not unlike the sustainable fashionista Princess Anne, Queen Mary is a known outfit recycler, as with her tailored tweed Prada dress.

The pink frock she wore to her husband's 56th birthday last summer was also a royal recycle from 2018 when she wore the very same piece to the unveiling of a portrait of her husband by Australian painter Ralph Heimans at Frederiksborg Palace.

In September last year, the Queen of Denmark was photographed exiting a car in a beautiful satin dress on her way to a gala dinner for the Royal Yacht Dannebrog officers.

However, she first wore the gorgeous gown more than 10 years ago at the celebrations of 200 years of Norway's constitutional independence from Denmark.

The timeless dress came in a blue and cerise pink pattern, with a crew neckline, subtly belted waist and capped sleeves, which Queen Mary rounded off with a pair of bold purple suede heels from Gianvito Rossi.