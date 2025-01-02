Queen Mary and King Frederik host first New Year's gala dinner - all the dazzling photos

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark put on a dazzling display on Wednesday evening as they hosted a New Year's Gala Dinner at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The traditional New Year banquet was held for the government and official representatives of Denmark. In a major milestone, it also marked the first time that the royal couple have hosted the gala dinner since Frederik kicked off his reign in January 2024.

Take a look at all the best photos below...

© Shutterstock Queen Mary's spellbinding look For the momentous occasion, Mary, 52, looked sublime dressed in an opulent forest green velvet gown complete with elegant lace sleeves. In true gala style, she spruced up her look with a spellbinding emerald and diamond tiara and some matching drop earrings.

© Getty Images Her glittering tiara Dubbed the 'Danish Emerald Parure' tiara, Mary's accessory was first commissioned in 1840 for King Christian VII for his wife, Caroline Matilda of England. Many of the emeralds featured in the headpiece are said to have been in the family since 1723. This particular tiara cannot be taken out of the country and is displayed at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, when it is not in use. The mother-of-four wore her chestnut tresses in a half-up, half-down style and highlighted her features with a bronzed base and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images King Frederik She was joined by her husband Frederik who looked dapper in military dress. The couple both displayed their honours, including the Order of the Elephant on chains.



© Shutterstock A family affair The pair were also joined by their eldest son Crown Prince Christian who recently returned home after spending three months in East Africa. Echoing his parents' glamorous attire, Christian, 19, looked debonair dressed in a black tailcoat, a white shirt and a white bow tie.





© Getty Images Royal guests Also in attendance were Princess Benedikte, 80, and the Danish King's brother Prince Joachim, who attended with his wife Princess Marie.



© Getty Images Princess Marie and Prince Joachim The couple made a regal entrance, with Princess Marie opting to wear a sumptuous navy gown complete with a royal blue trim. She accessorised with a sparkly clutch and a diamond tiara.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe Elsewhere, Queen Margrethe turned heads in a cerulean blue velvet gown and a cosy winter jacket. She secured her locks with a fairytale tiara and rounded off her ensemble with a pair of mesmerising sapphire earrings.

The Danish royals celebrated Christmas at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus, which is located on the eastern coast of the Jutland peninsula.

They were joined by their four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who turn 14 in January.

© Instagram / detdanskekongehus Queen Margrethe with Frederik, Mary and their four children

Amid the festivities, Mary, Frederik and their family also reunited with Queen Margrethe who abdicated after 52 years back in January 2024.

In her New Year's address, she said at the time: "In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe announced her abdication in her New Year's speech

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."