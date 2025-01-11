Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia wows in daring skirt ahead of Princess Leonor, 19, big move
Queen Letizia wows in daring skirt ahead of Princess Leonor, 19, big move
Digital Cover royalty

Queen Letizia wows in daring skirt ahead of Princess Leonor, 19, big move

The Spanish queen is the ultimate royal fashionista

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia never fails to pull out all the stops when it comes to her fashion, and on Thursday, the Spanish queen didn't disappoint.

The royal, 42, looked sensational as she received the diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Letizia donned a fabulous, glamorous lilac floor-length gown, which she paired with a classic, crisp white shirt.

The Spanish queen looked so beautiful
The Spanish queen looked so beautiful

Completing her incredible look was the royal's picture-perfect glamour. For her makeup, Letizia opted for natural face makeup, bronzed cheeks, fluttering lashes, and a deep red slick of lipstick.

As for her hair, Letizia wore her cascading brunette locks down, styled immaculately sleek with a soft wave.

Letizia seldom disappoints when it comes to her fashion
Letizia seldom disappoints when it comes to her fashion

The occasion came two days before Letizia's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, is due to set off on her six-month voyage as part of her military training.

The princess joined the crew of the Spanish Navy's training ship, the Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

Letizia was joined by her husband King Frederik
Letizia was joined by her husband King Frederik

According to reports, on Saturday, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will travel to Cádiz to preside over the official farewell ceremony for their daughter.

Ahead of her departure, Leonor's father gave a speech at the Pascua Militar ceremony on Monday, which included a special message about her exciting new chapter.

The mother-daughter duo stepped out alongside the King
Queen Letizia of Spain nd Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attend the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace

Talking about his own experience, the King said: "An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

He continued, explaining that the various ports she will visit have "so much Spanish influence" and "will teach you a lot about what we were and what we are."

The King concluded by urging Leonor and her colleagues to make the most of the "human and seafaring" experience, because "it will continue to be of value to you, as it has been for me, for a lifetime."

Leonor looked incredibly smart for the occasion, donning her military uniform.

