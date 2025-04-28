Exclusive: Princess Kate's videographer on why he is drawn to 'intimate, honest stories'

Royal Filmmaker Will Warr has opened up about his career and why he's increasingly drawn to more "intimate and honest stories."

The London-based videographer, who famously shot the Princess of Wales' video message on being "cancer-free", as well as Kate's visit to a baby bank in 2023, says that fatherhood has influenced his recent work, prompting him to shoot "more personal moments."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he revealed: "Since becoming a father, I've found myself drawn to more intimate, honest stories. I shoot a lot more personal moments now – just me, my eldest son Fred, and a camera on a tripod in the house or at the park.

© Will Warr In 2023, Will accompanied Kate and her three children to a baby bank, to highlight the important work of volunteers

"There's something so powerful in the simplicity of those everyday moments. I'm a bit obsessed. My mum captured a lot of our childhood too, so maybe it's in my blood!"

On balancing work and family life

He added: "Being a dad changed everything – the way I see childhood, the way I tell stories. I've loved seeing my two children learn and grow, and spend a lot of time when I'm not filming professionally, capturing their life."

© Will Warr Will has praised his wife Sarah for supporting him throughout his career

Of balancing work alongside family life with his two children and his wife Sarah, the royal filmmaker admitted that it requires "serious amounts of juggling". He continued: "I've had to learn to be present with whatever I'm doing. If I'm on set, I'm all in. If I'm at home with the kids, I try to leave work at the door, which is hard at times.

"I now have teams on both sides; Detail and TOPJAW, and delegation is key but that's not always easy. I've found that routines, boundaries, and saying no to things helps."

© Will Warr The videographer has spoken about working with celebrities such as Jamie Oliver

Recent career highlights

Royals aside, Will has also captured the likes of Hollywood actor and renowned foodie, Stanley Tucci, and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver as part of his hugely popular YouTube channel, TOPJAW.

Most recently, he was enlisted to shoot the UK's first Global preschool, Odyssey. The Marylebone-based preschool, which has seven award-winning campuses in Singapore and Malaysia, offers a bespoke curriculum for children aged 0-5 children, who will be supported by highly qualified 'Curriculum Specialists' with tailored learning programmes for 'world class' children.

© Mike Buck / Odyssey / The Academy PR Odyssey has revealed a first look inside its new £2m campus in London, a Grade II listed building in Marylebone

Reflecting on his latest project, the father-of-two said: "Creating a film to help launch the stunning Odyssey, a pre-school in Marylebone, was a project that was totally up my street. From the moment I visited, I knew I wanted to be involved, it's such a beautiful location and the brief allowed me to play to my strengths as a filmmaker."

He added: "I wanted to create a film that not only brought the school to life and told their story, but that would make people feel something- capturing the essence of children's curiosity, the many adventures to be had in Odyssey's classrooms, and the creation of citizens of the world."

© Will Warr Will and Jesse Burgess have their sights on a Netflix show

Dream project

Looking to the future, Will has his eyes set on a Netflix show. "The dream of a Netflix show is still very much alive, but certainly not a priority," he told us.

"But honestly, we're just focused on doing the work we love – making the best content we can, and seeing where it takes us. The audience keeps growing, and that's what keeps the energy up. Netflix would be cool, but right now, we're making the exact content we want to, every day."

For more information about Will's work, visit www.weddings.willwarr.co.uk