Prince William and Kate Middleton's photographer breaks his silence after royals suddenly delete Christmas card

Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence amid the flurry of changes to the festive image.

Will took to Instagram to share his thoughts, posting: "An honor to capture this year’s Christmas card for the Prince and Princess of Wales." The comment, though brief, sparked an outpouring of praise from fans who flooded his post with heartfelt messages. "Amazing work," wrote one admirer, while another added: "A beautiful Christmas capture."

The buzz around the photo began when the royals initially shared their card on social media, only to remove it hours later. When the image reappeared, it had undergone a subtle transformation. The updated version was a more zoomed-in take on the original, highlighting the warmth and closeness of the family.

What made this year’s card truly stand out, however, was its animated feature. Snowflakes gently fell over the image, which was set against a Christmas tree backdrop, creating a cozy and festive atmosphere. The card bore a sweet message from William and Kate, reading: “Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas” alongside a Christmas tree emoji.

Fans were quick to express their adoration for the card, with one royal supporter gushing, “Perfect Christmas card for everyone who watched the video, have a blessed and healthy celebration,” and another writing, “Happy Christmas, Your Royal Highnesses! I hope the joy of Princess Catherine’s recovery makes this the most special one yet.”

This year’s festive photo marked a departure from the black-and-white image shared in 2023, taken by fashion and portrait photographer Josh Shinner. That image, artistic and intimate, showcased a quieter side of the family.

The 2024 Christmas card featured a heartwarming moment from a video shot by Will Warr in Norfolk, shortly after Kate had completed her preventative chemotherapy for cancer. The scenes captured William, Kate, and their three children enjoying the countryside around Anmer Hall, their country estate. From woodland dog walks to serene beach outings, the video gave royal fans an enchanting glimpse into the family’s rural life.

The release of William and Kate’s Christmas card comes as several members of the royal family unveil their own festive greetings. King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a beautifully composed image accompanied by the message.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year!" Their photo, taken in Buckingham Palace’s gardens in April, holds special significance. It was captured just one day after the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, making it a touching tribute to their enduring partnership.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Christmas card continues to resonate with fans, serving as a poignant symbol of love, resilience, and togetherness. As one admirer eloquently put it: "Their card radiates warmth and hope—perfect for the season."

