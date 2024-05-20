Autumn Phillips and partner Donal Mulryan make rare public appearance

Autumn Phillips is still very much part of the royal family's inner circle. Despite divorcing Peter Phillips in 2021, the 46-year-old was on hand to support her former brother-in-law Mike Tindall at his annual golfing event on Friday.

Accompanied by her boyfriend Donal Mulryan, the mum-of-two happily posed for photos as she took part in the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament - which raises money for Parkinson's each year.

© David Hartley Autumn Phillips was pictured with her boyfriend Donal Mulryan on Friday

During the event, Autumn enjoyed a fun moment as she larked about in a golf buggy with Zara Tindall and Princess Anne's lady-in-waiting, Dolly Maude. She also cuddled up to Mike at one point during the event, which was held at the Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield.

Both Autumn and her beau Donal appeared to be in great spirits as they were photographed together.

They first made their public debut as a couple at the Cirencester horse trials in March 2022, appearing alongside Autumn's former sister-in-law Zara and her family.

© David Hartley Autumn seen with Zara Tindall and Dolly Maude

In February 2020, Peter and Autumn confirmed they had separated in 2019 and their divorce was settled in June 2021. A statement released on behalf of the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

Not much is known about Autumn's partner Donal, but he is the founder of the UK development and construction company Rockwell, and the website for the company has shared some information on his career.

It reads: "With over 30 years of experience, Donal has delivered more than 6 million sq ft of UK hotel, residential and commercial property. Throughout his career he has successfully delivered award-winning, iconic buildings in London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.

"Donal is a Patron of the Patchwork Foundation, which seeks to engage young people from disadvantaged and minority communities in politics and civil society."

© David Hartley Peter joined his sister Zara and brother-in-law Mike

Meanwhile, after the split, Peter embarked on a relationship with family friend Lindsay Steven. However, the couple called time on their romance earlier this year.

The King Charles' nephew, 46, is now in a relationship with Harriet Sperling. Earlier this month, the new lovebirds were seen holding hands at the Badminton Horse Trials.