Meghan Markle dons jeans and a T-shirt for family fun day out

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the Fourth of July with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry was pictured enjoying a father-daughter day with Princess Lilibet on the Fourth of July, but it has since emerged that the pair were also joined by Meghan and Prince Archie.

The Sussexes watched the Independence Day parade in their hometown of Montecito, with the Duchess, 41, looking effortlessly chic in what appeared to be light blue jeans and one of her signature shirts in a photograph shared by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Harry, 38, sported a khaki shirt with dark blue denim and a camel baseball cap. He was seen carrying toddler Lilibet, who looked sweet in a blue paisley-print dress with white socks and red shoes.

Archie, who turned four in May, matched his dad in denim and a cream sweater.

The family-of-four joined families to see the line-up of vintage automobiles and floats from community organisations.

Last year, Harry and Meghan spent the holiday in the Jackson Hole valley in Wyoming, with the Duchess' longtime friend, Heather Dorak.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Lilibet and Archie at Frogmore Cottage last summer

It comes after the Duke and Duchess were seen holding hands as they left an office in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan looked beautiful in a white shirt with brown tailored shorts and tan sandals. She accessorised her ensemble with a cream fedora hat, sunglasses and stacked gold bracelets.

The Duke wore a teal polo shirt with blue jeans, sunglasses and a baseball cap embroidered with 'California'.

© Getty Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020

Their outing came just days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that that the couple had officially vacated their Windsor abode, Frogmore Cottage.

The Sussexes moved into the Grade-II listed property before Archie's birth in May 2019, living there for just six months before announcing their decision to leave the UK for a new life overseas.

© PA Images Harry and Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage for six months before moving to the US

Harry and Meghan had kept Frogmore Cottage as their UK base up until now, and had repaid the cost of renovations.

But they were reportedly asked to leave in January this year, following the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, which laid bare details of his estranged relationship with his father, King Charles, his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and older brother, the Prince of Wales. See their bittersweet departure from their Windsor home...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bittersweet packing up at Frogmore Cottage caught on camera

Harry and Meghan also opened up about family life in their Netflix docuseries, which gave an insight into their California lifestyle with Archie, Lilibet and their three dogs.

Footage showed the Sussexes playing on the beach, playing football in the garden of their Montecito home and Lilibet taking her first steps.