King Charles and Prince William prove bond is strong as ever in rare joint outing
King Charles walking next to Prince William as both of them laugh© Getty Images

The Prince of Wales joined the King and Queen in Windsor

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince William joined forces with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Thursday for a rare joint engagement.

The Prince of Wales and the King and Queen teamed up to host a reception at Windsor Castle for members of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, with the special evening taking place in the impressive St George’s Hall.

Their Majesties and His Royal Highness joined holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross for a formal group photograph, before spending time with the cross holders and members of their families, as well as representatives of posthumously awarded recipients, in the Grand Reception Room.

The King, Queen and Prince William posing in a formal photo at a reception at Windsor Castle
The King, Queen and Prince William spent time at a reception at Windsor Castle

Queen Camilla looked resplendent in the green photograph, standing our beautifully in her emerald dress amid a sea of suits.

King Charles' big week

It’s been a big week for King Charles, who hosted a special reception on Wednesday to celebrate cancer charities, speaking unexpectedly on his own experience of the disease.

After such an emotional event midweek, it likely meant a lot to the monarch to have his son and heir by his side on Thursday night. It was an impressive effort from William, too, who was far north in Scotland on the Isle of Mull this week with Princess Kate, meaning the future King must have returned especially to support his father. 

Though Prince William lives with Princess Kate and their children in Windsor, the Princess of Wales did not join the special evening, perhaps staying at home to care for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

Thursday plans

Earlier in the day on Thursday, King Charles and Queen Camilla were busy, planting a tree gifted to them by the King and Queen of Sweded, with our green-fingered monarch planting the tree himself.

King Charles and King Carl Gustaf watched by their wives as they planted a tree© Getty Images
King Charles and King Carl Gustaf were watched by their wives

Known for his horticultural skills, His Majesty quipped: "With any luck it’ll take to the soil, I hope," 

