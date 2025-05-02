Prince William and Kate's top secret holiday with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for cherishing their family time away from the public eye. While their official engagements often place them in the spotlight, their personal moments are understandably kept private.

However, the release of Princess Charlotte's beautiful new portrait to mark her tenth birthday appears to have offered royal watchers an intimate glimpse into one of William and Kate's treasured UK holiday destinations.

The delightful image captures a windswept Princess Charlotte amidst the breathtaking scenery of Cumbria.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte's new birthday picture was taken in Cumbria

Perched on a grassy bank, with a stunning backdrop of rolling hills, Charlotte was pictured enjoying a moment of rest during a family hike, likely during the recent Easter break.

Adding a personal and intimate touch, the photograph was captured by the Princess of Wales herself, continuing her tradition of sharing her own photographs of their children on special occasions.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate filmed a video in the Lake District back March

The image of the smiling Princess was posted on Prince William and Kate's official social media accounts with the words: "Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!" alongside a heart emoji and a picture credit for the Princess of Wales.

It seems Cumbria has become a beloved family escape for the Waleses. Famed for its dramatic Lake District National Park, with its rugged fells, serene lakes and picturesque villages, Cumbria offers a haven of natural beauty and tranquillity.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The Wales family often share personal pictures

Dressed practically in a camouflage jacket and sturdy rucksack, Princess Charlotte appeared ready for exploration, further suggesting that the Wales family embraced the active pursuits that the Lake District offers.

Although it's not confirmed when the picture was exactly taken, it seems likely that the trip happened during the school's Easter break. Back in March, Kate filmed a short film, which showed her taking a stroll near the shores of Lake Windermere in the Lake District with a group of Scouts from Cumbria and Stretford, Greater Manchester.

The Princess described how she experiences a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when spending time in nature, giving her a "sense of peace" in a "very busy world".

The royal mother-of-three, who is in remission from cancer, has long advocated the benefits of spending time in the natural world, previously revealing how nature became her family's "sanctuary" in the wake of her diagnosis and during her chemotherapy treatment.