Countess Spencer reveals 'challenging' house move update amid divorce

Countess Karen Spencer has revealed a personal update amid her divorce from Earl Spencer which has seen her move out of Althorp House.

Charles Spencer's estranged wife, 52, took to Instagram to share a house move update as she admitted to it being a "challenging time".

Alongside a photo of two sheep in a lush fountain-adorned garden, the Canadian philanthropist penned: "It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we’ve finally found one.

"It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close," she continued.

"Now, I'm excited to embark on the next chapter! Lucky and Minty, who featured in this week's newsletter, moved to the new house earlier this week, ahead of the rest of us.

Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer split earlier this year

"They've settled in quickly and seem quite happy in their new space!," she concluded.

Leaving Althorp

The update regarding the Countess' new home comes just shortly after she was inundated with support following her departure from the Althorp Estate - the Spencer ancestral residence where Charles and his late sister Princess Diana grew up.

Countess Karen Spencer has left Althorp

The social entrepreneur shared a lengthy post reflecting on her 13 years at the property, describing it as a "treasure trove" amid this "transitional" time in her life.

"I will miss seeing your beautiful posts from Althorp House... You've made it more magical than it has been in decades, I'm sure," wrote one loyal follower, while another added: "What a beautiful example of how to carry oneself through life's ups and downs."

Countess Spencer's divorce

The news that Prince William's uncle had split from his third wife was shared with the public in June via the Mail on Sunday.

Charles Spencer resides at Althorp

"I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," Charles said.

Charles and Karen share one child

The pair wed in 2011 and share one daughter - Lady Charlotte - who was born in 2012. Charles is also a father to six children from previous relationships, and Karen is a mother to two.