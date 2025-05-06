Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis' most iconic VE Day moments - in photos
Prince Louis' most iconic VE Day moments - in photos
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the fly-past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day© Getty Images

Prince Louis' most iconic VE Day moments - including eye roll and massive yawn 

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child was as funny as ever on VE Day

Hellomagazine
2 minutes ago
If there is one person that we all look forward to seeing at any of the Royal events, it’s Prince Louis. The youngest of the Wales’ children is a constant source of entertainment during official events, and the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day was the perfect occasion for him to steal the show, as usual. 

While Charlotte is always the most serious of the three, taking a leaf out of the Princess Royal's book, and George takes on more responsibilities as the future King, including talking with veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party after the procession, Louis is still enjoying being the baby of the family.

Yesterday, the whole family came out to enjoy the parade, and George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, were front row on the Queen Victoria Memorial next to their parents. The little royals were wearing coordinated navy blue outfits and looked as smart and adorable as ever. 

Prince Louis did not disappoint and treated royal fans to several meme-worthy moments during the event. Here are the best ones:

Prince Louis of Wales attends a military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

Giving the people what they want

Prince Louis channelling the ultimate diva during the military procession was one of the funniest things we’ve seen all day.

Prince Louis of Wales holds a hot water bottle as he attends a military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

In need of comfort

The Prince was spotted hugging a fluffy hot water bottle. The weather certainly played up during the event, but Princess Kate and Prince William were clearly prepared for anything.

Prince Louis of Wales yawns during the military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images

Yawning on duty

The day was long and the events numerous, so the littlest member of the Wales clan was spotted yawning during the military procession – how can we blame him?  

Prince Louis trying to get Prince William's attention during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 05, 2025 in London, England.© WireImage,Getty

Getting Dad’s attention

Prince Louis sat next to Prince William during the VE Day’s main event and was photographed stroking and playing with the future King’s jacket.

Prince Louis of Wales is exhausted during the military procession down The Mall on May 5, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in London, England.© Getty Images

Royal drama king

At one point, the seven-year-old appeared to be overwhelmed, holding his forehead with a dramatic (and adorable) expression.

Prince Louis conducting the band during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England.© UK Press via Getty Images

Conducting duties

The music gave Prince Louis a second wind, as he was seen conducting the band with enthusiasm. Or perhaps he was trying to tell them to keep it down – either option feels entirely on brand.

Prince Louis of Wales is being cheeky during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 05, 2025 in London, England.© WireImage,Getty

Always cheeky

True to form, Louis was spotted sticking out his tongue in a moment of playful defiance. The Prince really does know how to keep us entertained.

WATCH: Prince William's sweet moment with son Louis

LISTEN: Prince William's big change in duties

Words by: Alessia Armenise

