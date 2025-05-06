Prince Louis' most iconic VE Day moments - including eye roll and massive yawn 

If there is one person that we all look forward to seeing at any of the Royal events, it’s Prince Louis. The youngest of the Wales’ children is a constant source of entertainment during official events, and the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day was the perfect occasion for him to steal the show, as usual.
While Charlotte is always the most serious of the three, taking a leaf out of the Princess Royal's book, and George takes on more responsibilities as the future King, including talking with veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party after the procession, Louis is still enjoying being the baby of the family.
MORE VE DAY
Yesterday, the whole family came out to enjoy the parade, and George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, were front row on the Queen Victoria Memorial next to their parents. The little royals were wearing coordinated navy blue outfits and looked as smart and adorable as ever.
Prince Louis did not disappoint and treated royal fans to several meme-worthy moments during the event. Here are the best ones:
Giving the people what they want
Prince Louis channelling the ultimate diva during the military procession was one of the funniest things we’ve seen all day.
In need of comfort
The Prince was spotted hugging a fluffy hot water bottle. The weather certainly played up during the event, but Princess Kate and Prince William were clearly prepared for anything.
Yawning on duty
The day was long and the events numerous, so the littlest member of the Wales clan was spotted yawning during the military procession – how can we blame him?
Getting Dad’s attention
Prince Louis sat next to Prince William during the VE Day’s main event and was photographed stroking and playing with the future King’s jacket.
Royal drama king
At one point, the seven-year-old appeared to be overwhelmed, holding his forehead with a dramatic (and adorable) expression.
Conducting duties
The music gave Prince Louis a second wind, as he was seen conducting the band with enthusiasm. Or perhaps he was trying to tell them to keep it down – either option feels entirely on brand.
Always cheeky
True to form, Louis was spotted sticking out his tongue in a moment of playful defiance. The Prince really does know how to keep us entertained.
HLS: Royal Women special
HLS: Royal Women Special Issue
Step into the dazzling world of modern royalty with HELLO!’s unforgettable tribute to the women who define grace, strength, and timeless elegance.
Join the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, and Europe's most captivating royals as we explore their iconic style, heartfelt passions, and the roles that are reshaping the royal legacy.
From their personal triumphs to their public impact — discover what truly sets these women apart.
How do I read it?
Royal Women: Their Lives, Loves & Enduring Legacies is available now in stores across the UK — and for royal fans everywhere, order online for worldwide delivery Get yours here
LISTEN: Prince William's big change in duties
Words by: Alessia Armenise
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage