Prince Louis' most iconic VE Day moments - including eye roll and massive yawn 

If there is one person that we all look forward to seeing at any of the Royal events, it’s Prince Louis. The youngest of the Wales’ children is a constant source of entertainment during official events, and the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day was the perfect occasion for him to steal the show, as usual.

While Charlotte is always the most serious of the three, taking a leaf out of the Princess Royal's book, and George takes on more responsibilities as the future King, including talking with veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party after the procession, Louis is still enjoying being the baby of the family.

Yesterday, the whole family came out to enjoy the parade, and George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, were front row on the Queen Victoria Memorial next to their parents. The little royals were wearing coordinated navy blue outfits and looked as smart and adorable as ever.

Prince Louis did not disappoint and treated royal fans to several meme-worthy moments during the event. Here are the best ones:

© Getty Images Giving the people what they want Prince Louis channelling the ultimate diva during the military procession was one of the funniest things we’ve seen all day.



© Getty Images In need of comfort The Prince was spotted hugging a fluffy hot water bottle. The weather certainly played up during the event, but Princess Kate and Prince William were clearly prepared for anything.



© Getty Images Yawning on duty The day was long and the events numerous, so the littlest member of the Wales clan was spotted yawning during the military procession – how can we blame him?

© WireImage,Getty Getting Dad’s attention Prince Louis sat next to Prince William during the VE Day’s main event and was photographed stroking and playing with the future King’s jacket.



© Getty Images Royal drama king At one point, the seven-year-old appeared to be overwhelmed, holding his forehead with a dramatic (and adorable) expression.



© UK Press via Getty Images Conducting duties The music gave Prince Louis a second wind, as he was seen conducting the band with enthusiasm. Or perhaps he was trying to tell them to keep it down – either option feels entirely on brand.



© WireImage,Getty Always cheeky True to form, Louis was spotted sticking out his tongue in a moment of playful defiance. The Prince really does know how to keep us entertained.



Words by: Alessia Armenise