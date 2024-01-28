8 of Zara Tindall and Prince Harry's sweetest cousin moments

It is no hidden secret that Zara Tindall and her cousin Prince Harry share a very special bond. Having grown up just a stone's throw away from each other, the royals have since forged a lasting friendship.

From a shared interest in rugby to family ski trips, keep scrolling for some of their sweetest moments together…

A royal ruckus © Getty Images Zara and Harry appeared in high spirits back in 2014 as they shared a hug with Zara's husband Mike Tindall following an exhibition wheelchair rugby match at the Copper Box as part of the Invictus Games. At the time, keen equestrian Zara said: "Sport is important to me obviously. I've grown up with it. It's a fantastic way of getting out there and exercising and getting back into the community. I'm very excited to be involved."



Hugs at Royal Ascot © Getty Images Zara looked every inch the protective older cousin in 2015 as she joined Prince Harry at Royal Ascot for a spot of sporting action. In one tender moment, the mother-of-three could be seen sweetly placing an arm around Harry in a loving embrace. For the special occasion, the royal cousins donned their glad rags, with Prince Harry looking dapper in a navy suit, whilst Zara resembled a ray of sunshine in a buttercup yellow dress and a coordinating floral button hat.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

Festive fun © Getty Images While royal engagements are typically formal affairs, Zara and Prince Harry injected an element of fun into their Christmas Day at Sandringham in 2009. Ahead of the annual service, the duo were snapped in good spirits as they braved the snow with beaming smiles etched across their faces.



Family ski trip © Getty Images The Duke of Sussex and his cousin Zara appeared to have a blast as they hit the slopes in Switzerland during a family ski trip. Harry has been a regular on the slopes since a young age - and his enjoyment for the sport was clear to see as he took a T-bar lift alongside his cousin whilst wearing a bright yellow ski jacket and a paisley print red bandana.



A smile of support © Getty Images Prince Harry flashed a warm smile in May 2008 as he caught up with Zara at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. Zara, who attended as a bridesmaid, appeared to relish the splendid family occasion, choosing to wrap an arm around Harry as she clung on to a bouquet of fresh white flowers. For the royal wedding, Zara wowed in a pistachio green floor-length dress designed by Vera Wang. She was joined by fellow bridesmaids Jacqueline Aubie and Susannah Toynbee.



Patriotic pair © Getty Images Zara and Harry flew the flag for England in 2011 at the RBS 6 Nations Championship match between England and France. From their spots in Twickenham Stadium, the rugby enthusiasts got into the spirit of things as they donned matching flat claps emblazoned with the flag of England. And if their faces are anything to go by, the royal cousins had a hoot of a time.



A shared laugh © Getty Images Zara stood by Prince Harry and Meghan's side at the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Having flown in from their home in Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to relish their time mingling with the likes of Zara who looked fabulous for the special occasion in a Barbie pink coat dress and a clashing fuschia floral headpiece.

