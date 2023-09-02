Meghan Markle looks unreal in silver ensemble as she dances the night away with Prince Harry at Beyonce concert

Meghan Markle stood out from the crowd when she partied the night away at Beyonce's Renaissance tour with her loved ones on Friday night.

In a photo, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 42-year-old was seen dancing alongside husband Prince Harry, mum Doria Ragland and close friend Abigail Spencer as they watched the concert from a private box.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen partying at Beyonce's Renaissance tour

The former Suits actress was rocking a slinky silver sequin pencil skirt and a white sleeveless top. The figure-hugging ensemble accentuated Meghan's beautiful gym-honed physique.

The foursome appeared to follow Beyonce's birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show, with Prince Harry looking suave in a grey jacket and jumper while Doria stunned in a silk metallic halter neck blouse. Abigail, meanwhile, stunned in a sequin chain-disc mini dress by Rabanne.

It was a fitting tribute to the star, who turns 42 on Monday. She had asked fans to wear the colour in honour of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour. "Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

Both Harry and Meghan are known to be huge fans of the singer, having previously crossed paths with the American superstar at the star-studded London premiere of The Lion King in 2019.

© getty Prince Harry and Meghan seen with Beyonce in 2019

The event was attended by many of the stars of the movie, including Beyonce – who voiced Nala - and her husband Jay-Z. Meghan and Beyoncé – although have never met before – embraced each other and soon got engaged in conversation.

The American singer also congratulated Meghan on the arrival of their son Archie, telling her: "The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys."

Back in 2021, Meghan went on to reveal that Beyonce texted her after the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in the spring of 2021. Footage of Meghan and husband Prince Harry on their computers in the days after the interview was broadcast globally showed Harry gasping as Meghan exclaimed: "Beyonce just texted!" Watch the video below to see...

Meghan also revealed that Beyonce texted her that she believed Meghan "was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed". To which, Harry replied: "That's well said."