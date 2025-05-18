Zara Tindall's mini dress is bang on trend for summer 2025

Zara Tindall made a stylish statement this week as she stepped out in one of this summer’s biggest colour trends.

The 44-year-old royal appeared at a charity gala evening, where she joined her husband Mike Tindall and a host of famous faces, including Denise Van Outen and Jenni Falconer.

In a photo shared by Denise, Zara was seen wearing a butter yellow mini dress with structured shoulders and a flattering A-line silhouette.

She paired the look with matching heels, stacked gold bangles and a silver clutch. The look was completed with her signature short and glamorous hairdo.

A colour trend for summer

© Instagram Zara Tindall alongside Denise Van Outen and Jenni Falconner wearing a beautiful butter yellow mini dress

Butter yellow is already dominating the high street and designer rails in the run-up to the warmer months.

Its soft tone suits most skin tones and works across formal and casual wear, making it one of the season’s most versatile shades.

Zara’s take on the trend leans more towards summer wedding guest dressing than daywear, but the silhouette and finish of the mini dress prove that structured shapes are firmly back for 2025.

Royal watchers take note

© Getty Zara Tindall wearing a yellow fascinator

The daughter of Princess Anne continues to carve out her own fashion lane, often mixing bold colours with simple tailoring.

While she might not be a full-time working royal, Zara frequently makes high-profile appearances and her style choices regularly get picked up across fashion and lifestyle press.

Her butter yellow dress stood out amongst the darker tones worn by Jenni and Denise on the night – and made a strong case for choosing statement pastels for summer evening events.

Fans react to the look

© UK Press via Getty Images Zara Tindall memorably wore her mother Princess Anne's brooch

Zara’s outfit quickly garnered praise online after Denise shared a carousel of images from the night.

Jenni herself commented: “So lovely to see you both.”

TV presenter Natalie Pinkham added: “You all look stunning!! Intense FOMO.”

One fan also wrote: “What a trio of stunning looking women.”

The comments echoed what many royal fashion watchers were already thinking – that Zara’s butter yellow look may well be one of her best gala outfits to date.

Zara on Strictly?

© Instagram Zara and Anton enjoyed a dance together

Away from fashion, Zara’s name has recently been floated as a possible contestant on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Her husband Mike set tongues wagging after sharing a photo of Zara in ballroom hold with judge Anton Du Beke, alongside the caption: “I always said she would be great on Strictly!”

Anton replied: “I’ll come out of retirement!”

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section. One wrote: “Please make this happen!” while another added: “The Glitterball’s yours, Zara.”

A familiar TV path

© Getty Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse

Zara wouldn’t be the first in her family to take part in reality TV. Mike appeared on I'm a Celebrity in 2022 and made it to the final four.

The royal family gave him their blessing to do the show, with Mike previously saying: “I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said, ‘Great, go have fun’.”

If Zara were to join Strictly, she’d follow in the footsteps of I’m a Celeb alumni like Frankie Bridge and Peter Andre, who both later took to the Strictly dancefloor.

The Camilla connection

© Getty Tom Parker Bowles has also been linked to this year's Strictly

Zara isn’t the only royal family member being linked to Strictly 2025. Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles is also reportedly on the producers’ radar.

The cookbook author is said to have been “sounded out” last year and remains a name of interest.

Camilla is a known fan of the show and has previously said she’d love to learn to tap dance. Last year, she even shared a moment with professional dancer Johannes Radebe during a visit to a charity event.

Zara Tindall: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Gap year romance Zara Tindall met her husband, Mike, during her gap year while visiting Sydney, Australia, in 2003. 2. Countryside abode The couple live with their three children on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire 3. Sports star In addition to being a skilled equestrienne, Zara has also played hockey, gymnastics, and athletics. 4. Her wedding dress moment Zara's ivory silk wedding dress was an elegant style by designer Stewart Parvin, and she paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and the Meander Tiara. 5. Driving ban In 2020, Zara was banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding up to 91mph near her home in the Cotswolds.

Whether Zara signs up to the BBC show or not, her fashion is already making headlines.

With butter yellow set to be one of the biggest shades of the summer, expect to see more of this soft, flattering colour on the high street in the coming weeks.

And as always, Zara’s wardrobe continues to be one to watch.