Princess Kate gets back to business on first outing since Mother's Day It's a big day for Prince William's wife

Days after celebrating Mother's Day with her children, the Princess of Wales is getting back to business.

Kate is stepping out in London for an exciting new venture which will see her team up with a number of big, global companies, including Lego, Ikea, Deloitte and Aviva.

She will host an inaugural meeting of the business task force focused on early childhood, in support of her Shaping US campaign, which she has described as her “life’s work” and which is aimed at raising the profile of youngsters’ development in their early years.

The gathering, which is taking place at NatWest’s headquarters in the capital, will discuss how the business community can build a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them.

Kensington Palace said the taskforce will play an “essential role” in the princess’s focus on transforming the way society prioritises youngsters in the first few years of their lives.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said: “We all have a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them, and it is fantastic to see business leaders placing the subject of early childhood at the heart of their organisations.

“Businesses play a key role within society and with their huge reach to their employees, consumers and the wider community, their involvement can have a transformative impact on the health and happiness of generations to come.”

The Business Taskforce for Early Childhood will be “run by business, for business”, the Palace said.

