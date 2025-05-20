Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara comments on 'weird' moment with royal family member

Dara Huang has offered her thoughts on a moment from the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

During episode two of the cooking series, the former Suits star revealed that she now goes by the surname "Sussex".

She was seen gently correcting actress Mindy Kaling after she referred to her by her former surname.

© Marina/BFA.com/Shutterstock Dara Huang has commented on the viral moment

When the Never Have I Ever creator casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the Duchess was quick to correct her.

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Mindy with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now."

The conversation unfolded as the Hollywood actress reminisced about childhood dining habits, joking: "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

© Netflix Meghan Markle with Mindy Kaling in With Love, Meghan

Meghan, 43, took the opportunity to gently clarify her name preference. She then explained why the change is so meaningful to her, adding: "You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.'" Mindy nodded in agreement, and replied: "Now I know, and I love it."

The Daily Mail shared a clip of this exchange, and Dara Huang, who shares a son with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was quick to comment. In response to the video, Dara simply stated: "That was weird."

After the moment went viral, Mindy revealed she was surprised by the strong reaction it caused. Appearing on The View, host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the viral scene, asking Mindy what the experience was like for her.

© Netflix Meghan corrected Mindy on her real name

"You know, I had a great time. I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news," the actress admitted.

Mindy explained that she hadn't even remembered the moment initially because the filming had taken place nearly nine months ago.

"We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it," she said.

Despite the divisive reaction, Mindy had nothing but praise for Meghan, saying: "I loved my time with Meghan. I'm also like, let her promote her show... It was great and really fascinating seeing the reaction."