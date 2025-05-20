Princess Beatrice tried this major 2025 hair trend first

From jeans to dresses and even hairdos, bows are proving to be an inescapable trend, but Princess Beatrice was ahead of the fashion curve as far back as 2023.

The Princess has been stepping out with bows in her hair as far back as 2023, long before it became a trend. But she's not the only royal to embrace this classy trend.

Most recently, Princess Kate took a page out of Princess Beatrice's style playbook for the VE Day concert when she appeared with a black bow in her hair.

© Getty Images Princess Kate added a sleek bow to her VE Day concert ensemble

Marking her first official outing in months, Kate opted for a sleek, tailored bouclé and a pleated lace chiffon dress. The Princess accessorised the look with a simple yet elegant black bow tucked into the back of her hair.

Princess Charlotte has also been seen wearing a hair bow. Most recently, she appeared at the Christmas Carol Service back in December 2024 alongside Kate, Prince William, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

© Getty Charlotte donned a bow for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Appearing in a trim red coat and wearing a half-up hairstyle, the black bow in her hair gave the Princess the perfect touch of sophistication.

However, Bows have been a staple of Princess Beatrice's look, long before Kate and Charlotte wore them and long before it became a trend.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice sported a simple bow for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

Attending the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in 2023, Beatrice wore a lace dress by Needle & Thread.

The Princess kept the rest of her look pared back with a simple rectangular clutch and dangly earrings. As for her hair, Beatrice wore it in a half-up hairstyle with loose curls that were fastened by a chic black bow, matching the belt of her dress.

© Royal Hashemite Court The bow matched the satin belt on Beatrice's Needle & Thread gown

It wasn't the first time the Princess reached for this timeless accessory. Beatrice was also snapped in 2023 out and about in London wearing a black velvet bow in her loose ponytail.

The bow was paired with a Claudie Pierlot trench coat and a Celine belt bag. At the time, many pointed out that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, also made hair bows a staple accessory in her royal wardrobe.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Sarah Ferguson also regularly sported bows in her hair

Sarah was regularly photographed throughout the '80s wearing a zany, oversized bow in her hair. She would also often wear other hair accessories, even sporting a set of Union Jack and American flag pins in her hair on a visit to the United States in 1988.