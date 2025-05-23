Queen Margrethe makes first appearance since hospitalisation

Queen Margrethe made her first public appearance on Thursday following a period of sick leave.

The former Danish monarch, 85, was hospitalised earlier this month with an undisclosed illness, with the royal household stating that she was admitted to Rigshospitalet for "observation as a precaution".

After being admitted on 8 May, Queen Margrethe returned to Fredensborg Palace on 10 May when she was discharged from hospital.

The royal appeared in good spirits on Thursday as she received the Bible's Society's Prize for her commitment to faith, church life and Bible propagation, during a ceremony at the palace.

A post on the Danish royal family's Instagram read: "The Bible Society Award was established in 2007 and is awarded to an individual who is recognised for special efforts to make the Bible present in the community. The price consists, among other things, a framed original magazine from an early Danish bible edition."

Her Majesty was pictured wearing a pink and red checked blazer over a collared blouse and a red A-line skirt as she posed alongside the framed manuscript.

Queen Margrethe abdicated in January 2024 in favour of her son, Frederik, after a 52-year reign.

Glamorous night out

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, made quite the stylish couple as they stepped out for a gala dinner to mark the BusinessEurope with Danish Industry on Thursday.

Mary, 53, wowed in a black wrap-over Jesper Hovring blouse with a hot pink floral patterned midi skirt from Erdem and a chunky gold vintage Dior necklace, while Frederik, 56, looked smart in a navy suit and a blue patterned tie.

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary attended a gala dinner in Copenhagen on Thursday

The Danish royals will make a balcony appearance to celebrate King Frederik's 57th birthday on Monday.

Frederik and Mary are expected to be joined by their four children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Kongehuset Crown Prince Christian completed the four-day training exercise

Earlier this week, the palace announced that Christian had completed an intense military exercise with the Guard Hussar regiment.

Outlining his future plans, it added in a statement: "In connection with serving his military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment, the Crown Prince has now also been admitted to the Lieutenant's Training Course.

"The training starts in early August 2025 and lasts one year plus a subsequent period of practical service as a platoon leader.

"The Crown Prince will complete his ongoing military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the end of May."

