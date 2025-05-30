Famous politician takes cheeky swipe at Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been publicly mocked by a well-known British politician during a speech in the United States.

The cheeky remark, made during a high-profile conference, left the crowd laughing.

Farage lands joke during crypto announcement

© Getty Nigel Farage makes a joke a Prince Harry's expense

Nigel Farage, 61, took aim at Harry while speaking at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas.

The Reform UK leader was on stage to announce that his party would now accept cryptocurrency donations.

He said: "As of now, provided you are an eligible UK donor (...) we are the first political party in Britain that can accept donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies."

He added: "Once again, we're being innovative."

It was during this speech that he took a swipe at the Duke of Sussex.

Farage said: "In my country, we tend to be a little bit behind. America has all the new ideas, they take a few years to cross the pond."

He went on: "You send us many good things, and what you're doing in this space right now, this administration is good."

"But you also send us bad things, because you sent us woke."

He added: "But you know what, we've got you back, because we sent you Prince Harry in return, alright."

The joke quickly drew laughs from the audience.

Harry and Meghan's life in the US

© Getty Harry and Meghan visited Nottingham for their first public outing after their engagement

Harry, 40, moved to the US with Meghan Markle in early 2020.

The couple stepped down as senior working royals before settling in California.

They now live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes have kept busy with their media ventures and charity work.

Last year, Harry shared his thoughts on his new life in America.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, he said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It's a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live. I feel as though it's the life that my mum wanted for me."

He continued: "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK — it's huge. That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that."

Farage's past comments about the royals

© Getty This isn't the first time Nigel Farage has called out Prince Harry

This is not the first time Farage has commented on Harry and the royal family.

He has previously criticised both Harry and Meghan in interviews and speeches.

The former MEP has also made headlines for his views on King Charles and Prince William.

The status of Harry's legal claims Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry's claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK. The Duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting. Harry's lawyers said he was "singled out" and treated "less favourably" in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a "successful attack" on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair". The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the Duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis. Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process". Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter's ruling in June last year, but this after a two-day hearing in April 2025, his appeal was dismissed in May 2025. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering. The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the "blagging" of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations. At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late". The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were "thrown off the scent" and not aware of being targeted, having believed "categorical denials" from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a "knockout blow" to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. The full trial could be held in early 2026. Settlement with News Group Newspapers Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World. Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the Duke and NGN reached an agreement including a "full and unequivocal apology" and "substantial" damages, announced on 22 January. NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including "incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators working for The Sun. The publisher also apologised to the Duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011. "We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the NGN statement said. The publisher also apologised for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011". They added: "There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun." Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well. Reporting by PA.

Despite stepping back from royal duties, Harry continues to make headlines in the UK and abroad.

His relationship with the royal family has remained a topic of public interest.

Farage's latest joke is likely to fuel further debate over Harry's place in British public life.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have publicly responded to Farage's comment.