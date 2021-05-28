Prince Harry unable to grieve following Princess Diana's death

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry has opened up about how he dealt with his mother Princess Diana's death, which happened when he was just 12 years old.

It came as part of the final instalment of his Apple TV+ mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See. While speaking to Zak Williams about his father Robin Williams' shock suicide, and how he struggled to grieve both privately and publicly, the Duke of Sussex recalled his own experience.

He started by asking Zak: "What has it felt like for you and how has it been on your own mental health to have the world grieve the loss of your father, someone they didn't personally know but someone you knew intimately as your dad?"

Zak replied: "For me, it was hard to separate the process of privately grieving versus sharing the grieving with the general public." He added that he had trouble differentiating that process and admitted he wasn't ready to be vulnerable, which ultimately led to him self-medicating with alcohol.

The Duke of Sussex at his late mother Princess Diana's funeral

Speaking of the late Princess Diana, Harry said: "We have a lot of shared experiences. When you see so many people around the world grieving for someone they feel as though they knew them better than you did in a weird way, because you're unable to grieve yourself. How are you grieving more for someone who is my parent and yet I'm unable to grieve myself?"

This comes shortly after he candidly discussed his mother's funeral during an earlier episode of The Me You Can't See.

Prince Harry was 12 when Princess Diana passed away

"When my mum was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn't want the [royal] life. Sharing the grief of my mother's death with the world," he recalled.

"For me, the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along the pavement. Along the Mall, the red brick road. By this point I was, both of us were in shock. It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me.

"Showing one tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing. I thought, 'This is my mum. You never even met her.'"

