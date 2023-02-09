Pregnant Princess Eugenie celebrates son August Brooksbank's second birthday with beautiful video August Brooksbank was born on 9 February 2021

Pregnant Princess Eugenie shared a touching birthday tribute to her son, August Brookbank, to mark his second birthday on Thursday.

The royal, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brookbank this summer, shared a sweet clip of her son during a trip to London Zoo. You can click the video below to see the sweet clip, and him unveil his secret talent.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie melts hearts with clip of son August during London Zoo trip

Eugenie penned a sweet ribute to her young son, saying: "Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our worlds greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel. Xx."

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February 2021 at the London's Portland Hospital, with his middle names a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and his father's ancestors.

Eugenie has shared sweet updates about her little boy over the past two years, including Mother's Day celebrations, a skiing holiday and family days out.

August also made an appearance with his parents at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, where he donned a very apt Union Jack sweater.

The toddler featured in Eugenie's very sweet pregnancy announcement last month, with the Instagram picture showing August kissing his mother's baby bump, as they stood in the countryside.

August is set to be a big brother this summer

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie captioned the image, which was taken by Jack.

The baby will be 13th in line to the throne after big brother, August, and will be known as Miss or Master Brooksbank.

LISTEN: Chris Jackson on how to get best shots of the royal children

