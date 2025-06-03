Princess Lilibet's destiny - Meghan shares vision for daughter's future

Meghan Markle has made a rare comment about one day embarking on an exciting business venture with her daughter Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation while talking to Tina Knowles on the latest episode of her podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

After discussing Tina's Cécred hair care line with her daughter Beyonce, Meghan, 43, pondered: "I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lily and we'll be building something," before adding: "That's the best."

Elsewhere on the episode, the pair discussed beekeeping and spoke about the health benefits of organic honey. Sharing a glimpse into her new hobby, Meghan waxed lyrical about organic honey and how it can be used to ease certain allergies.

"You have to get back on that. Because just the other day, one of Archie's little friends at school, this little girl has such bad allergies, and I said, 'Hold on a minute, we have bees. Let me give you a jar of our honey.'

"We have a little apiary down there, three of them, and Archie has this little beekeeper suit, the whole hat on, and the gloves, it's great. But I will say, for allergies, it's helpful if it's local honey. All the pollen, all the same things in your system, and then it desensitises allergies," she continued.

'Halo' hitmaker Beyonce is also passionate about beekeeping and has previously spoken about starting the beehives as her two daughters both have terrible allergies.

During an interview with Vogue in 2020, she explained: "I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year."

The 43-year-old continued: "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

Meghan and Harry's life in Montecito

The pair are raising Archie and Lilibet in an exclusive corner of Montecito, California. Their sprawling mansion is a real feast for the eyes and boasts a number of high-end amenities including a wine cellar, a swimming pool, a rustic kitchen and a shared home office.

Their garden also boasts an orchard and two sentimental palm trees that inspired Meghan's As Ever brand logo. In an interview with The Cut, the mother-of-two said: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees.

"See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"