Royal family blog LIVE: Meghan Markle interviews 'very special' A-list matriarch

Just when you thought Meghan Markle's podcast era was over, Prince Harry's wife drops a surprise episode of Confessions of a Female Founder. Last week, it was announced that a bonus episode was coming this Tuesday, featuring a "very special" guest.Teasing the announcement, Meghan said: "Next week, we've got one more very special interview for you. A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer."It was later confirmed that Meghan's A-list guest was none other than Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles. A teaser clip trailed by Lemonada Media saw Tina sharing the advice she has given her daughters since childhood: "I tell them every day, since they were little girls, 'You belong anywhere you choose to be."We can't wait to tune in... We'll be bringing you all the highlights, live as it happens!

Join HELLO! Daily for the latest royal family news Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

