Princess Anne's sweet bond with sister-in-law Duchess Sophie – their best moments in photos

King Charles's sister Princess Anne is thought to share a close bond with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The royal ladies have known each other for decades, with Duchess Sophie marrying into the royal family back in 1999. The pair have since cemented their friendship and embarked on a number of joint engagements.

It's also worth noting that Anne, 74, and Sophie, 60, are renowned for their unfaltering work ethic. In December last year, it was revealed that the Princess Royal had once again been crowned the hardest-working royal, having carried out a whopping 217 engagements in 2024.

© Getty Images The pair appear to share the same sense of humour

King Charles came in second place, with the Duke of Gloucester and Prince Edward tying in third place and Duchess Sophie nabbing fifth place with 124 engagements.

Keep scrolling to find out more about some of their most memorable moments together…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Team spirit In 2021, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie charmed royal fans during their visit to the Westmorland County Show. The pair, who rarely team up for joint engagements, appeared in their element as they admired an array of animals and tried their hand at several activities including stonemasonry.



Dressed to impress, Sophie radiated country chic in a flippy white skirt, a blush pink ruffled top and a tweed jacket. Anne, meanwhile, resembled a ray of sunshine dressed in a turquoise patterned dress and a butter-yellow blazer.



2/ 5 © Getty Images In the spotlight In 2019, the royal ladies looked picture-perfect as they enjoyed one of the key events in the royal calendar – Royal Ascot. During the equestrian extravaganza, the pair were photographed riding in a carriage together, with Anne rocking a tailored blazer in cream and a feather trim hat while Sophie resembled an English rose in a sugary pink midi dress peppered with floral sprigs.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Sophie gets the giggles Humour appears to be at the centre of their relationship! King Charles's sister is renowned for her quick wit and unapologetic nature, prompting many to compare her to her late father, Prince Philip. Back in 2018, former Olympian Anne proved to be an absolute hoot as she joined Sophie at the RAF 100 ceremony on Horse Guards Parade. Amid the pomp and fanfare, the royal ladies were captured sharing a laugh, with Sophie even attempting to conceal her giggles.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Stepping up Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie teamed up in March last year at Buckingham Palace where they hosted on behalf of the monarch and held a reception for Korean war veterans. The pair welcomed representatives from the Korean embassy, as well as the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion. They were also on hand to welcome some 200 war veterans in the Bow Room. On a sartorial level, Anne and Sophie also appeared to twin, with Charles's sister opting for a turquoise dress while Sophie rocked a patterned dress in the same hue, complete with white and gold floral bouquets.

5/ 5 © Getty Images A barrel of laughs It was all fun and games for the pair during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Anne once again amused her sister-in-law, causing her to burst into a fit of giggles whilst seated in the stalls. The duo were joined by Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence who was pictured grinning from ear to ear as he revelled in the light-hearted moment.

