Princess Charlotte of Wales travels by carriage during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's heartfelt nod to 'Gan Gan' Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping 2025

Princess Charlotte wore a pastel blue dress at Trooping the Colour

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
5 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte looked adorable during Trooping the Colour 2025 on Saturday, dressed in a delightful blue pastel dress, which looked very like the colour her mother, the Princess of Wales, also chose to wear.

The young royal and her mother looked like mirror images of one another as they smiled and waved at the crowds during the famous procession.

The iconic event, which marks Charlotte's grandfather, the King's official birthday, was a joyous occasion, and the young royal looked delighted to be with her mother Kate, her father, Prince William and of course, her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade© Anadolu via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Pinned to the dress was a pretty little brooch, which was designed in the shape of a horseshoe. The stunning yet delicate design may have been small, but it was quite a poignant accessory, with a big meaning.

Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch, given to her by her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

The brooch was a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she first wore it to the late monarch's funeral in 2022.

Princess Charlotte wore a diamond brooch at the Queen's funeral© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte wore the same brooch at the Queen's funeral

Charlotte reportedly called Elizabeth 'Gan Gan', and it was well known that the late sovereign adored horses. Her passion for both horses and horse racing was paramount, and she even had her first riding lesson at the age of three.

King Charles standing with Queen Elizabeth© Getty Images
The late Queen loved horses

The brooch has been in the royal family for generations. It was gifted to the young Princess by her great-grandparents and was originally owned by the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth II's love of horses

In 2022,  broadcaster Clare Balding said on the BBC: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public. The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

queen elizabeth reaction horses© Photo: Getty Images
Horses were the late monarch's passion

Elizabeth also established herself as a veritable racehorse breeder. Numbering around 180, the Queen's horses and ponies are kept at various royal residences and stables, with many sharing a base at Balmoral and Sandringham.

Many of her thoroughbreds went on to win impressive titles, and in 2013 she even made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate.

