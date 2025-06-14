The one change Prince William made at King's birthday parade this year

The Prince of Wales took part in the military procession at Trooping the Colour in London.

Prince William, who turns 43 next week, donned the full ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards as he rode on horseback alongside the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

But in a royal first, William debuted facial hair at the King's birthday parade.

© PA Images via Getty Images William sported a beard for the first time

The future King caused a stir when he began growing a beard last summer. Prior to now, the only other time William had been seen with facial hair was on Christmas Day in 2008, but it was reported at the time that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had asked him to shave off his beard while he was on a military secondment.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William later removed his bearskin hat for the balcony appearance

Rules around facial hair while training or serving in the military were much stricter and soldiers were not permitted to grow their facial hair while in the British Army.

But the guidelines were relaxed last year and now state that beards and moustaches must be neat, properly groomed and will be routinely checked.

Charlotte's reaction to William's beard

First dubbed his "summer beard," William was first seen with facial hair as he and wife, Kate, congratulated Team GB after the Paris 2024 Olympics last August.

Just a couple of weeks later, he was pictured clean-shaven as he attended a church service at Crathie Kirk during his summer break at Balmoral.

© Instagram William first sported a beard on his summer break

But as William resumed his royal duties after his summer duties, he had grown his facial hair once again as he visited the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

© Getty Images The beard was back just weeks later as William returned to his royal duties last September

Speaking during his visit to Cape Town in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize Awards last November, William recalled his daughter's hilarious reaction to his beard: "Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back."

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.