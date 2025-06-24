Royal family LIVE: Prince William to attend event for cause close to his heart

Good morning! It's a busy day for the royals, with several key members of the family gearing up for engagements across the UK. As London Climate Action Week kicks off, Prince William will meet Earthshot Prize Finalists at a 'Leading with Impact' event hosted in the heart of the City of London.

In his role as Founding Patron of the Royal Drawing School, King Charles and Queen Camilla will join renowned artists, creative figures and alumni at a reception celebrating the Royal Drawing School’s 25th anniversary.

Elsewhere, Princess Anne will travel to Moray in Scotland where she will visit Forres and Nairn District Group and open a new Coastguard Rescue Centre at Gordonstoun.

Finally, the Duchess of Edinburgh is set to visit the Central School of Ballet in her role as patron.