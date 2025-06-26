Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein make rare appearance with baby for Venice wedding

Princess Rajwa, her husband, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, and their baby daughter have made an unexpected appearance in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's impending Italian nuptials.

The Crown Prince held his baby daughter in his arms as the couple headed from the quay into a water taxi following their arrival at Venice's Marco Polo airport.

The Princess donned a sleek brown ensemble that featured a stylish shirt and matching wide-leg pants while her husband wore a white T-shirt and black pants. The couple's baby, Iman, looked adorable in a white summer dress for the special occasion.

© Getty Images Rajwa Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and their daughter Iman have made an unexpected appearance in Venice

Their appearance comes just hours after Princess Rajwa's mother-in-law, Queen Rania of Jordan, almost slipped by photographers totally incognito in Venice wearing an all-black smart yet understated outfit.

The Crown Prince and Princess' visit to Venice comes amid their recent wedding anniversary celebrations earlier this month, and later this summer, they will celebrate their daughter's first birthday.

© AFP via Getty Images Jordan's Queen Rania appeared in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding

Hussein and Rajwa welcomed their first child, Iman, last year. In a statement announcing the baby's arrival on August 3, 2024, the Royal Hashemite Court said that Their Royal Highnesses were "immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn."

Following his daughter's birth, the Crown Prince wrote on his Instagram: "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman, last year

As for Jeff's wedding to Lauren, the nuptials are set to be a lavish affair. HELLO! understands that the couple's wedding ceremony will be taking place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church featured within the famous gardens, away from public access.

But it's certainly not going to be an intimate affair. Jeff and Lauren are said to have invited more than 200 guests who are set to attend. So far, the likes of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ivanka Trump, Orlando Bloom, and Oprah Winfrey are just a handful of the A-list guests that have been spotted in Venice, with more high-profile attendees set to come.