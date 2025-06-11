Real reason Queen Rania, 54, just wore a silk scarf as a top

Queen Rania of Jordan has been particularly active on her social media channels at the moment, including a heartfelt tribute to her husband, King Abdullah, for their anniversary earlier this week.

To commemorate Eid al-Adha, the mother-of-four shared an incredibly sweet photograph with her youngest son Prince Hashem, on Instagram, and we couldn't help but notice how she styled her scarf.

The Jordanian royal styled her brand new 'Anouk' silk scarf from Alemais, which features a gorgeous, whimsical pattern, like a shirt, but the reasoning is perhaps a little more complex than just her impeccable fashion sense.

Queen Rania recently revealed that she is currently taking a brief rest period after undergoing treatment for her back pain, which would mean that she's likely opting for more comfortable attire at the moment – and perhaps being a little creative with her style in the process.

Queen Rania was forced to take a break from royal duties

As a result of her back pain, the Jordanian Queen was unable to attend Jordan's celebrations for Independence Day this year.

The 54-year-old shared a photograph of her daughter, Princess Iman, keeping her company alongside an earnest message: "Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan!

"I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain – with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company."

The news of Queen Rania's back pain comes just three months after her husband was admitted to the hospital to have surgery for a hernia.

Queen Rania's tribute to King Abdullah

On Tuesday, the Jordanian royal couple marked their 32nd wedding anniversary, with the Queen sharing a moving post paying tribute to her husband for the occasion.

In a post shared to her official Instagram page, Queen Rania uploaded a photo of the couple sharing a hug, with a simple but moving caption: "You will always be my home. Happy Anniversary."

The pair famously tied the knot on 10 June 1993 at Zahran Palace, the very same venue where their son Crown Prince Al Hussein would get married to his wife Princess Rajwa 30 years later.