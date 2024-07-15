Princess Charlotte's reaction to Princess Kate's Wimbledon standing ovation is so sweet - see photos

Princess Charlotte had the sweetest reaction to her mother Princess Kate's standing ovation at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The pair attended the men's singles final on Centre Court which saw Carlos Alcaraz battle it out against Novak Djokovic.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

After entering the coveted Royal Box, the Princess of Wales was pictured beaming as she received a warm welcome and a standing ovation from fellow Wimbledon attendees.

The young royal beamed at her mother

And chief amongst those supporting the royal was nine-year-old Princess Charlotte who seemingly couldn't contain her pride as she gazed at her mother with a broad grin.

Princess Kate looked pretty in purple

For the special outing, Kate, 42, looked perfectly polished in a vivid purple dress by Safiyaa. Her gorgeous frock featured capped sleeves, ruched detailing and an A-line skirt.

The Princess also carried her beloved L.K.Bennet 'Milly' bag in nude, a handbag she last wore in 2021 during an Early Years roundtable with First Lady Jill Biden.

Sunday's outing was very much a family affair for Princess Kate. She was also joined in the Royal Box by her sister Pippa Matthews who looked radiant in a beautiful floral dress from royally-loved brand, Beulah.

Kate's sister Pippa was also in attendance

Princess Kate's return to Wimbledon marked her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Prior to stepping out in SW19, the royal mother-of-three attended Trooping the Colour last month.

It was her first public outing since Christmas Day, and she opted for a bespoke black and white Jenny Packham dress, which featured a black waistband, black piping around the neck, and an oversized bow detail on the neck.

The pair were joined by their three children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

She travelled in the carriage procession with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

Kate's diagnosis

Kate confirmed in March that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

And in an update shared last month, the royal mum-of-three said she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".