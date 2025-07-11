Is this Princess Kate's new stylist?

News that the Princess of Wales's personal assistant and stylist is leaving her role after 15 years broke this week, sparking speculation about who will step into the coveted role next.

Natasha Archer, who was promoted to senior private executive assistant to Prince William and Kate in 2022, is leaving her palace role to set up her own private consultancy.

She has taken Kate from girl-next-door to future Queen, introducing the Princess to some of her most loved designers and elevating the platform of some lesser-known labels.

As well as being in charge of Kate's wardrobe, Natasha's responsibilities have included managing her diaries and projects, and she has flown all over the world with the royal couple.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Natasha is leaving her role after 15 years

So, who is being touted to step up into the role?

Samantha from the hugely popular Instagram account, Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police), thinks that Natasha's potential successor could be Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, or Ginnie as she's known.

Ginnie is no stranger to the royal fold, having crossed paths with Kate during their time at the University of St Andrews, and having been invited to the royal wedding in 2011.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Asc Virginia Chadwyck-Healey

She also stepped into temporarily style Kate when Natasha was on maternity leave in 2019, which Samantha notes in her latest Substack post: "That period marked a slight but noticeable shift evolution in Catherine's wardrobe – a shift towards bolder colours, sleeker tailoring and more fashion-forward silhouettes."

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe © Getty Images It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. ENTER KATE'S SW19 WARDROBE HERE

Is Carole Middleton a clue?

Ginnie is a former Vogue editor who set up her own consultancy, VCH Style, in 2018. She's also the founder of The Fairground, which supports ethical and socially conscious fashion businesses – an ethos which is in line with the royal family's values.

Samantha says that another clue could lie in Carole Middleton's recent outing to Wimbledon.

© WireImage Carole wore a dress from the Beulah x VCH limited-edition collection

She points out that Ginnie recently collaborated with Beulah London – a favourite label of the royals – and the Princess of Wales's mother stepped out in the Helena Toffee Stripe Dress from their limited edition collection.

"Chadwyck-Healey acknowledged the gesture on Instagram – thanking the wearer without directly naming her. For those familiar with royal messaging, such subtle signals often speak volumes," Samantha writes.

But Ginnie is also listed as a contributor to two major media publications, Grazia UK and Telegraph Fashion.

© Getty Images Kate wowed with her latest look at the state banquet

According to The Telegraph, another potential contender for the role could be Jamie Earlam, whose LinkedIn profile currently lists her job as personal assistant (clothing) in the Wales household.

Since the news broke, Kensington Palace has not publicly announced a successor for the position, but HELLO! understands the Prince and Princess of Wales's household has wished Natasha the very best for the exciting opportunities ahead.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB