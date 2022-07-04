James Middleton's wife Alizée wows at Wimbledon in figure-flattering jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess Of Cambridge's sister-in-law Alizée Thevenet looked wonderful as she arrived at Wimbledon with Kate's brother James Middleton on Monday afternoon.

The couple coordinated in navy blue, with Alizée wearing a figure-hugging navy blouse with a plunging V-neck and gorgeous puffed elbow-length sleeves. The linen was covered in a romantic red rose print, and her matching high-waisted trousers were gently flared at the ankle. The understated summery look complemented James's relaxed double-breasted navy suit perfectly.

The 32-year-old financial analyst may have borrowed a little style inspiration from sister-in-law Duchess Kate since she wore high wedged espadrilles to complete her smart-casual ensemble and pretty blue drop earrings.

Alizée kept her beauty look totally natural and she wore her hair loose and accessorised with only a simple brown leather bucket bag, black cat-eye shades, a silver watch and of course her £50k Burmese sapphire engagement ring.

The navy linen co-ord set is from an Australian brand named Scanlan Theodore and the blouse retails at $400 with the trousers at $550.

However, Whistles have a beautiful navy jumpsuit with subtle floral detailing, a nipped-in waist, flattering puff sleeves and V-plunge neckline. It's a bargain at £99, reduced from £139.

Alizée's sense of style is admired among fashion fans. In 2019 she wore a boho-chic style dress to the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and the H&M dress sold out within minutes.

The maxi dress was crafted from patterned chiffon with a V-neck in a wrap-around style with ties at one side.

With another week of Wimbledon yet to go, fans are hoping to gather more summer-style inspiration from Alizée.

