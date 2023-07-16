Kate Middleton trades tennis whites for Wimbledon green in magnificent ruffled midi dress

Game, Set, Middleton! The Princess of Wales once again perfected royal style in SW19

The Princess of Wales looked siren-like in an emerald green shift dress to descend upon the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the Wimbledon Men's Final on Sunday.

The Princess, who was joined by her husband Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, aced Wimbledon's unspoken dress code as she donned an effortlessly chic ruffled midi dress from one of her most-loved designers, Roland Mouret.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a striking emerald green dress at Wimbledon

Princess Kate's dress was an apt choice for the fashionable sporting affair, complete with a ruffle-accent neckline and rich green hue.

© Getty Princess Kate was quick to wave at royal well-wishers

The mother-of-three, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club along with her husband, styled her glossy brunette tresses in voluminous curls, adding a golden bronzer and rosy blush to highlight her ageless complexion.

Roland Mouret's rigorously tailored silhouettes exude classic sophistication and have become a go-to for the Princess of Wales whenever she needs to epitomise royal style perfection.

One of her most famous moments wearing one of Mouret's designs was when she graced the red carpet at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London last year. The royal's feminine silhouette was enhanced by the dress' off-the-shoulder neckline and slinky column skirt.

© Getty The Princess of Wales often wears Roland Mouret for poignant moments

Amping up the glamour of her monochrome ensemble, Princess Kate out-sparkled everyone with a glittering pair of star-drop earrings by Robinson Pelham.

© Getty The Princess of Wales dazzled in glittering star-drop earrings

Naturally, Wimbledon is no match for the royal's unrivalled sartorial prowess, with each of her appearances boasting effortless style perfection.

At the Women's Finals on Saturday, the Princess looked visionary in a Self-Portrait illusion blazer dress that royal style fans declared was "spectacular".

© Getty Princess Kate looked magnificent in tennis-ball green at the penultimate day of Wimbledon

"Kate looks flawless! My favourite Self-Portrait of her collection!" penned a style fan on social media, as another agreed: "2023 is the year she single-handedly brought green back to life."

© Julian Finney Princess Kate wore a dress from Self-Portrait and a bangle from Halcyon Days

"This colour is stunning. It's so unique too. Don’t think I've seen it anywhere else," wrote a third fan on Kate's pistachio-hued gown.