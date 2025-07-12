Princess Kate's honest reaction following Wimbledon standing ovation – revealed

The Princess of Wales was greeted by a standing ovation on Saturday as the royal headed to Wimbledon for the first time this year.

Kate was visibly taken back by the wave of support shown to her as she walked to her seat and joined tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova in watching the women's singles final. Professional lip-reader Nicola Hickling has now revealed that as she took her seat, Kate told her companion: "Everyone is smiling and clapping, and I don't know what to say."

As she made her arrival, Kate was also seen to tell another spectator: "They will pop in."

© WireImage Kate headed to Wimbledon on Saturday

The royal watched Poland's Iga Świątek completely dominate American Amanda Anisimova, with the Polish star winning straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and an avid tennis player herself, so these occasions are doubly special for the royal, who always enjoys sharing moments at Wimbledon with those closest to her.

Previous Wimbledon trips

Although Kate's appearance on Saturday was a solo one, she has previously been joined by members of her family, including Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Back in 2023, the mother and daughter were seen deep in conversation, with Kate putting her hand gently under her daughter's chin. Kate looked at Charlotte, listening with intent, clearly paying close attention to what she was saying, and showing a tender moment between them.

© Getty Images Kate has previously enjoyed Wimbledon with her daughter, Charlotte

In another sweet moment, the mother-daughter duo were seen chatting with Kate pushing Charlotte's hair behind her ear affectionately.

The pair also attended Wimbledon last year, with Charlotte gazing up to her mother with pride as the people sat in Centre Court cheered warmly.

Other outings

It's been a busy week for the Princess of Wales who played a major part in this week's state visit. She and her husband were on hand to greet Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron when they landed at RAF Northolt on Tuesday.

LISTEN: How the royals hosted the Macrons in style

Kate joined her family for a state banquet that was held that evening where she wore King Charles III's Royal Family Order for the first time.

© Getty Images The princess dazzled at this week's state banquet

The state banquet marked Kate's first tiara event in nearly two years, after missing grand royal dinners for the Japan and Qatar state visits in 2024 while she underwent cancer treatment.

The Princess was also absent from the diplomatic reception last year. She last wore a tiara for the diplomatic reception in 2023.