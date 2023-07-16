Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Prince William and Princess Kate at Wimbledon men's final - best photos

The Princess of Wales became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2017

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she stepped out to enjoy the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon on Sunday alongside her husband Prince William and their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

For the eagerly anticipated occasion, Princess Kate wore a dazzling green Roland Mouret dress which she teamed with an elegant nude bag.

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

She wore her glossy chocolate tresses down loose and finished off her look with a sweep of radiant makeup. Prince William, meanwhile, looked smart in a light grey linen suit.

© Getty Princess Kate was quick to wave at royal well-wishers

The royal couple's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance at the men's final. Prince George, nine, looked dapper in navy blue, while Princess Charlotte, eight, emulated her mother's sophistication in a paisley print blue dress. She wore her hair in braids and finished off her look with a sweet pastel blue ribbon to match her dress.

© Getty Princess Kate attended day 14 of the tennis tournament

Princess Kate attended the South London tennis tournament in her role as patron of the AELTC, a patronage she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the royals will take a pew in the coveted Royal Box above Centre Court.

© Getty Prince William donned a smart linen jacket

The exclusive forest green box is reserved for VIPs and Hollywood A-listers. And according to the late monarch's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, the royal box invites are entirely "up to Wimbledon."

© Getty Kate was joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, he revealed: "The Wimbledon organisation makes so many tickets available to Buckingham Palace, some of them are in the royal box, some of them are in prime seats within centre court and those are distributed on a ballot basis."

This isn't the first time this week we've seen Princess Kate dazzle crowds in SW19. On Saturday, the tennis enthusiast looked picture-perfect in a lime green midi dress for the nail-biting women's singles final which saw unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

© Charlotte Wilson/Offside Kate handed Marketa the winners trophy

For the historic match, the Princess of Wales, 41, debuted a tailored pastel green dress from London-based label, Self-Portrait. Her vintage-inspired garment featured a belted jacket festooned with decorative pockets, a floaty pleated chiffon skirt, a boned bodice and buttons galore.

© Getty The AELTC patron looked positively radiant

She wore her tumbling locks in glamorous waves and finished off her look with a pair of trusty nude heels, a chic taupe bag and some supersized floral pearl earrings. Stunning!

© Victoria Jones Princess Kate looked gorgeous in green

Following Ons Jabeur's heartbreaking defeat, Princess Kate was on hand to offer support. As Tunisian-born Ons burst into tears, the mother-of-three sweetly consoled the tennis player by rubbing her shoulder before offering a warm hug.

© Clive Brunskill The Princess consoled Ons following her defeat

After her brush with royalty, an emotional Ons said: "Obviously she was very nice. She didn't know if she [wanted] to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she's always nice to me."

Kate became the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club back in 2017 after the late Queen stepped down after 64 years as patron.