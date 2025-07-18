Princess Catharina-Amalia enjoys surprise trip following graduation – details

Princess Catharina-Amalia has proven just how relatable she is by heading out on holiday immediately after celebrating her graduation.

The Princess of Orange has been enjoying Ermionida, in Greece, alongside a group of her friends who also graduated from the University of Amsterdam. The municipality is home to the town of Krandini, where Catharina-Amalia's family own a gorgeous holiday home.

In pictures, Catharina-Amalia and her friends could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset as well as celebrating their recent milestones on a nearby marina.

The property was purchased by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima back in 2012. The 4,000 square-metre estate cost the royals €4.5 million and boasts a swimming pool, private beach and marina for their exclusive use.

Love of Greece

The Dutch royals have long loved the Greek sunshine, with their passion ignited when Willem-Alexander and Maxima were guests at Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik's 2010 wedding.

Back in 2020, the royal couple cut a holiday to the country short following criticism for travelling during the coronavirus pandemic. "We will abandon our vacation. We have seen people's reactions to media reports. And they are intense, and they have affected us," Willem-Alexander and his wife Maxima said in a statement at the time.

"We do not want to create any uncertainty about it: In order to get the Covid-19 virus under control, it is necessary that the guidelines are followed. The discussion around our holiday does not contribute to that."

The couple's trip hadn't violated any lockdown rules implemented by the Dutch government; however, at the time, they were discouraging non-essential travel.

Graduation

At her graduation, the heir to the Dutch throne looked elegant in a plum-coloured off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, with ruched detailing across the bust, with the skirt falling in an A-line silhouette.

She had been studying for a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics.

She was joined at the ceremony by her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, and her grandmother, Queen Beatrix.

However, the royal has not yet received her bachelor's degree. The princess was granted a deferment with one subject on her course after needing surgery for a fractured arm following a horse-riding accident last month.

The palace added that the royal's dissertation was titled: "Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies" and deals with an investigation into the tensions between European fundamental rights and AI legislation.

This isn't the end of Catharina-Amalia's studies, as the royal will now be pursuing a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the University of Amsterdam in the new academic year come September. The royal will also participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years alongside her studies.