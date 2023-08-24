King Charles' home faces disruption following royal arrivals at Balmoral - details

King Charles was officially welcomed to his Scottish residence, Balmoral, on Monday, and was joined by his first royal visitors the following day.

There are busy times ahead for his Norfolk home, Sandringham, too, over the next few days, as the residence's official social media account made clear on Wednesday.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured an image of a concert at the estate, and read: "Over the August Bank Holiday weekend world-renowned musical artists will perform in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham [microphone emoji].

"Please expect there may be delays on the roads in the area. See the website for further information." The news comes days after the children's play park at Sandringham had to be unexpectedly closed.

Visitors to Sandringham were warned about delays

An Instagram Stories update, shared with 27,500 followers, read: "The children's play area will remain closed until approx midday tomorrow for essential tree maintenance work to be carried out. In the meantime, enjoy breakfast, brunch or an ice cream from the Courtyard."

At the weekend, musicians including Van Morrison, Robbie Williams and Richard Ashcroft from The Verve will play at Sandringham.

The estate has been one of the private homes of the British Royal Family since 1862 and Prince Philip spent much of his time there following his retirement from public life.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visiting Sandringham Flower Show

The late Queen traditionally spent Christmas at Sandringham, and King Charles has so far followed in her footsteps. The house and gardens are situated in 20,000 acres, and attract many visitors each year, who are drawn to the beautiful landscape and stunning collection of artwork.

The King is also following a royal tradition by spending the summer at Balmoral, although it's believed he will play host to his family members at his favoured Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, rather than the main castle, which was a favourite of the late Queen.

King Charles was officially welcomed to Balmoral on Monday

Described as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" by the King himself, Birkhall is where he and Queen Camilla spent some of their honeymoon following their wedding in 2005.

It is also where the royals isolated during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020 and was the first place the King and Queen Consort retreated to following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last year.

King Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall

As well as his Scottish and Norfolk estates, the King also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House.

King Charles also inherited the Queen Mother's former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, and opened a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle in 2019.

Princess Kate and her family are expected to travel to Scotland soon

Later on in the summer, Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be joined at Balmoral by Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For their own holidays, the Waleses have previously jetted off to the likes of the Isles of Scilly as well as their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The couple often head to the island of Tresco which boasts pristine beaches and lavish scenery and is officially owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla.