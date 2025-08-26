Princess Lilibet has waist-length hair in new video from Montecito kitchen

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, four, as she marked the release of the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. In an Instagram Story clip, posted by Meghan on Tuesday, the youngster can be seen peering at a personal gift from Prince Harry. Lilibet, whose flowing red hair is now waist-length, is spotted walking into the Sussexes' country-style kitchen at their Montecito home.

The gift in question that Lilibet admires is a framed black and white photograph of Meghan with her beloved late dog, Guy. Set to the tune of Mary Wells' classic song, My Guy, the Duchess captioned the footage: "Morning surprise from my husband."

Guy appears in both series of Meghan's show, which was filmed at a luxury home close to the Sussexes' mansion last summer.

Meghan adopted the beagle from a rescue centre in Canada in 2015, who had previously been placed in a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live.

When the former Suits star moved to the UK in 2017 following her engagement to Harry, Guy relocated with Meghan from Toronto.

Sadly, Guy passed away over the festive period in 2024, with the Duchess sharing her devastation in a touching tribute to the pooch.

© Instagram / @meghan Lilibet was seen walking into the family's kitchen to look at Harry's gift to Meghan

She said, in part: "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new [Netflix] series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

© Netflix Guy appears in several episodes of the second series of With Love, Meghan

Guy appears in six of the eight episodes of the second series of With Love, Meghan, which aired on Tuesday 26 August.

© Netflix The dedication to Guy at the end of episodes

In one episode, the Duchess is joined by TV star Chrissy Teigen as they make crafts together, with Meghan making a forget-me-not pendant for her dog's collar.

There are also several dedications to the pup after a number of episodes, with the credits reading: "Special thanks, Guy."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix projects With Love, Meghan Season 2: Debuting on Netflix later this month, this season will feature Meghan welcoming celebrity chefs, artists, and friends for hands-on adventures, cooking challenges, and DIY projects. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration: A new holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix this December, featuring family holiday celebrations, feasts and gift crafting. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within: A new documentary-short film, debuting on Netflix later this year, from Campfire Studios in association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions. It will explore an orphanage in Uganda's Masaka region, where orphaned children find joy and healing through dance. Feature adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake: Archewell Productions is in active development on a romantic drama film based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, which follows a decade-spanning love story. Expansion of Meghan's As ever brand: Meghan's lifestyle brand, launched in April, will continue to expand into new product categories, developed in partnership with Netflix

Do Archie and Lilibet appear in the new series?

While the Sussex children do not appear in the show, Meghan shares several anecdotes about her kids throughout the eight episodes.

In episode three, Meghan sympathises with fashion designer Tan France, who explains he gets heartbroken if he is away from his two young children for more than a couple of days, as she discusses her own separation from Archie and Lilibet.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan with Tan France on the show

A serious-looking Meghan replies: "Oh I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks."

"I was," she adds before pausing "…not well."

© Instagram Meghan shared that her children really want a cat

The time period the Duchess is believed to be referring to is when Harry and Meghan had to extend their trip to the UK in September 2022 amid the late Queen's death and state funeral.

Sharing more insights about her children, Meghan revealed that the youngsters "really want a cat", that her daughter is a fan of pink and likes chia seeds on her pancakes, while Archie is "the most tender, sweet, adorable child of all time".