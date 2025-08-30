Queen Rania of Jordan marks 55th birthday in billowing Cinderella dress - and looks decades younger

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan celebrated turning 55 years old by posing for a new portrait, showing off her classic, effortlessly chic style. King Abdullah’s wife was glowing in the image that was released in honour of her birthday on August 31. Pictured under an archway, the queen was radiant in a teal long-sleeved textured maxi-dress. The material of the garment billowed around her arms as the extra-long sleeves covered her hands. The stunning dress featured a high neckline and a simple striped detail that brought the material to life.

The mother-of-four beamed at the camera as she peered over her shoulder for the photoshoot that took place in an outside area. Her simple clothes complimented the detailed black, white and cream mosaic on the floor of the location and the leafy green potted trees that stood under archways in the background.

Queen Rania kept her makeup simple and soft, with a nude, pinkish lip, a dusting of brown eyeshadow and a light pink blush on her cheeks. Her chestnut brunette hair was streaked with caramel highlights and she chose to let it hang loose down her back in a soft bundle of curls. The queen accessorised with a plain silver pair of small hooped earrings to finish off her birthday look.

A reign of service

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania of Jordan posed for a portrait to mark her 55th birthday

Since becoming Queen of Jordan in 1999 following her marriage to King Abdullah, Rania has devoted her time to charity work and fulfilling her husband’s vision to raise the country’s standing as a platform for humanitarianism, sustainable development, and peace - both locally and internationally. As a mother and grandmother, she especially focuses on children and their wellbeing.

Stepping onto the global stage, she has repeatedly spoken out against the suffering of children in warzones, highlighting in particular the Palestinian children in Gaza. While participating in the World Summit on Children's Rights, hosted by the late Pope Francis, she said: “Today, one in six children on Earth live in areas affected by conflict. Every day, dozens of them are killed or maimed.”

© Royal Hashemite Court Rania became Queen of Jordan in 1999 following her marriage to King Abdullah

She echoed her sentiments at an event hosted by Save the Children in New York when she highlighted: “Some people would prefer not to think about the specifics of Palestinian children’s suffering. They’d rather hide behind the maxim that this conflict is too complicated, and just move on. But put politics aside. A child is a child, and all children deserve to be protected. There is nothing complicated about that.”

© Royal Hashemite Court She has a special interest in campaigning for children's rights

Queen Rania has four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. In the past year, she has also welcomed two granddaughters, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's daughter, Princess Iman, and Princess Iman and Jamel Alexander Thermiótis's baby, Princess Amina.