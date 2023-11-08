Crown Princess Mary's discreet tribute to husband Crown Prince Frederik - see photos

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 51, is not afraid of making a statement through her sartorial choices. However, last night's jewellery decision may have a hidden intention that may not be obvious at first glance.

The Danish royal, who is married to Crown Prince Frederik, was seen with her husband at the Joaquín Sorolla exhibition - 'Light in Motion' (Luz en Movimiento), and a dinner at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen last night to mark the Spanish royals' state visit to Denmark.

Mary stunned in an elegant outfit but her gold necklace seemed to pay tribute to her husband after the Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photos of the Crown Princess' husband with Mexican socialite, Geneveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked elegant next to her husband

The Crown Princess' necklace was an 18-carat gold petite letter necklace with the initial 'F' from Halberstadt. We can assume the royal was attempting to put up a united front with this subtle accessory choice around the time Geneva Casanova gave a statement to HOLA! denying the accusations.

The socialite said: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me.

© Getty The Danish royals attend the Joaquin Sorolla exhibition together

"Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner," Genoveva continued. "This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth, and privacy."

HOLA! reported that a mutual friend of Frederik and Genoveva who was meant to go to Madrid with the Crown Prince had to pull out due to illness and so the socialite attended in their place. After attending the 'Picasso, the Sacred, and the Profane' exhibition, Frederik and Genoveva walked through El Retiro Park and had a very public dinner together at El Corral de la Morería restaurant.

© Getty Genoveva Casanova is a mother of two

Besides the assumed statement made via her 'F' necklace, the Crown Princess was the epitome of regal elegance. She wore a modest choice of skirt from a high street brand – the jacquard-patterned skirt from H&M's Conscious Collection. The skirt was in an emerald green shade and featured a teal and silver floral print.

To allow the skirt to do the talking, the royal opted for a Bardot-style slinky black top and a pair of simple mesh-panelled black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. A small black clutch completed the outfit perfectly.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary's necklace made a subtle statement

Mary's jewellery beyond the statement necklace was worth noting. She wore a silver ear cuff adorned with silver flowers which added an edgy touch. Her hair was styled in a sweeping updo with a few strands pulled out to frame her face and she wore an elegant smokey eyeshadow.

Her husband looked equally suave in a navy two-piece suit with a subtle pinstripe. The Danish royals were spotted at the event alongside their European counterparts including Princess Benedikte of Denmark, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, and King Felipe VI of Spain.

© Getty Princess Benedikte, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Letizia, Queen Margrethe and King Felipe VI

Queen Letizia looked as stylish as Crown Princess Mary. The Spanish Queen, 51, was seen looking like an old Hollywood star in a Rotate sequin-embellished open-back dress with a belted coat from Mango which echoed Mary's nod to highstreet style. A pair of Manolo Blahnik 'Gotrianc 105' slingbacks complemented the dress to a T.