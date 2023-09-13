Meghan Markle is so chic in timeless black shirt dress - shop four similar styles

Meghan Markle channelled office chic as she made her first official appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry three days after he arrived in Germany and greeted the crowds by apologising for being "a little late to the party," admitting she had to “spend time at home getting our little ones settled”.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins Prince Harry on stage during day three of the Invictus Games

The 42-year-old royal made a case for high-low fashion, wearing a sleek shirt dress by US high street brand Banana Republic for the occasion. She accessorised the all-black outfit with a matching woven leather belt by Bottega Veneta and Aquazzura suede heeled pumps.

© Chris Jackson Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet friends and family members of competitors

Meghan’s shirt dress is available in the US for $70, but it’s sadly already sold out in most sizes. Want to emulate her look? We’ve found several options to shop now.

This timeless black shirt dress from M&S is made from smooth satin plissé for a luxurious feel. Like Meghan’s it has a self-tie belt at the waist and gentle pleating through the skirt. It features gathering at the shoulders and falls to a midaxi length.

& Other Stories also has a very similar piece for £85 ($129.99). The knot detail shirt dress is made from silk-like woven fabric. Designed with a flattering double-layered wrap, it ties at the side of the waist and has three-quarter-length sleeves.

With its shirt style collar and buckle waist belt, this black midi dress from Mango is similar to Meghan’s but slightly less reminiscent of office attire. Cut in a flowy fabric with an Evasé design, we’d dress it up with black stilettos.

Or to get Meghan’s look for less, we’ve found this Mela black pleated shirt dress available at Debenhams for £45. It has a classic button down design with a pleated skirt and waist-cinching ring belt.