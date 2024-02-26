The Princess of Wales is renowned for her infectious laughter at her more light-hearted royal engagements.

There's been plenty of fun moments captured of Kate since she married Prince William almost 13 years ago.

The Princess often can't contain her giggles when she's playing sport or going head-to-head against her husband!

William said of his future wife in their engagement interview: "She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour."

Take a look back at some of the best photos of Kate when she couldn't contain her giggles in the gallery below…

England rugby training, 2022 © Getty The Princess of Wales threw herself into a rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium in February 2022 and burst into laughter as she successfully took part in a line-out. Former rugby star, Mike Tindall, who is married to Prince William's cousin, Zara, later said of Kate's skills: "Just imagine, anyone who's ever tried it, getting thrown up in the line-out if you've never done it before is not easy because normally, you'll kick the prop in either the nuts or the face as he's lifting you and she just looked effortless." High praise!





Birmingham, 2023 © Getty William often makes his wife laugh and he was on good form as he took a restaurant booking during a visit to Indian Streatery restaurant in Bennetts Hill, Birmingham. After negotiating over the time of the booking and giving the customer directions, the Prince aid: “He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise.”



King's Cup Sailing Regatta, 2019 © Getty The then Duchess of Cambridge giggled and buried her head in her hands as she was handed a wooden giant spoon when her team was disqualified from the King's Cup regatta when their boat started the race too early! And of course, William couldn't help but poke fun at his wife.



Royal Naval Air Station, Yeovilton, Somerset, 2023 © Getty There was a light-hearted moment as the Princess took part in a training exercise with the air station crew. Kate braced herself and ended up giggling as she enthusiastically inflated a lifejacket. Louise Evans-Hughes, a leading survival equipment technician, later said of the moment: “I told the princess there might be a bit of a bang because sometimes when the Velcro rips open there is a bit of a noise." She added: "I see it a lot when we train the air crew pilots so it’s something that I see all the time so I knew what was going to happen and it was quite nice to watch her face."

Land yachting, St Andrews, Scotland, 2021 © Getty William and Kate took a trip down memory lane when they returned to St Andrews in May 2021 - shortly after their tenth wedding anniversary. The pair had a go at land yachting on a very windy day on the beach and were pictured laughing their heads off.

Charity polo match, 2019 © Getty Prince Louis, then 14 months, kept mum Kate on her toes as he toddled around as Princes William and Harry took part in a charity polo match. And there was an comical moment as Kate giggled at her young son when he tried on her sunglasses.

Trooping the Colour, 2018 © Getty We'd love to know what tickled William and Kate so much at the late Queen's annual birthday parade in 2018? It could have been the antics of the young royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Savannah Phillips were spotted trying to conduct the band, singing and waving.

Nottingham with Queen Elizabeth II, 2012 © Getty The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Queen Elizabeth II on a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham in 2012. We love this image of Kate sharing a giggle with Her Majesty.

Royal tour of Sweden, 2018 © Getty Kate is a known fan of sports, and during a visit to Stockholm in 2018, she and William tried their hand at bandy hockey. Competitive Kate quickly got stuck into the fun by competing against her husband in the penalty shootout. She had three chances to score a goal and managed one, while Prince William scored two out of three, making him the winner!



Charities Forum with Prince William and Prince Harry, 2015 © Getty Kate's face is comedy gold in this snap! At The Charities Forum in London, the royals had a go at 'Welly Wanging,' which involves throwing wellies at a plastic model in the hope that it will topple. Competitive William, Kate and Harry each went for it, with the then Duke of Cambridge proving the champion.

Royal tour of Bhutan, 2016 © Getty During the royal tour of Bhutan in 2016, William and Kate had a go at the country's national sport - archery. The royal was left in hysterics when her arrow widely missed the target.

