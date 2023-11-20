Prince William and Princess Kate's love story mirrors this royal couple - and you might be surprised

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary back in April and last week marked 11 years since their engagement was announced to the world.

Prince William proposed to Kate in Kenya with his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's sapphire and diamond ring.

The pair tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey watched by millions of people around the world in April 2011.

In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash welcomed award-winning journalist Kate Mansey to talk about the early years of William and Kate's marriage, and comparisons to that of then Prince Charles and Princess Diana. You can listen to the full episode below…

"There is that natural tendency to compare [Charles's] relationship with the [late] Princess of Wales to his son [William's] relationship with the future Princess of Wales," Kate says. "But actually if you look at Prince Philip and the late Queen, that's a much better comparison because they had that secret engagement for a long time."

© Getty Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they announced their engagement in 1947

Kate adds: "When they got married, the Queen and Philip went off to live in Malta, and they had that little bit of time away from the cameras, they had that seclusion. They loved it, it was one of those places where the Queen felt most at home, and she could be a naval officer's wife.

"Similarly Kate and William had the same luxury, if you like, when they lived in Anglesey. He was at RAF Alley and she was an RAF wife in a way."

"They did have that time as well, so I think in some ways that marriage has been the blueprint and a much better comparison."

© Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographers during a photocall to mark their engagement

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

The royal bride wore a silk, embroidered A-line dress designed by Norman Hartnell. It featured a 15-foot train as well as a fitted bodice and a floor-length panelled skirt. It was decorated with crystals and 10,000 seed pearls, all imported from the United States of America.

The then-Princess, who was 21 at the time, had to use clothing ration coupons to pay for her dress due to the strict rationing measures in place following World War II.

© Getty The Queen and Philip on their wedding day

Elizabeth wore a double-strand pearl necklace and Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara, which broke and had to be quickly repaired on the morning of the royal wedding.

Princess Beatrice rewore her grandmother's wedding tiara for her own nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April 2021. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years at the time of his death.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022. She is buried next to her late husband at King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel in Windsor.