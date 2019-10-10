WATCH: Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran bond over ginger hair in brilliant new video for World Mental Health day Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran make quite a team in this new video!

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran have joined forces to raise awareness about World Mental Health Day with an amazing new video, and also had time to make an hilarious jibe about one of the many things that they have in common; their ginger hair! Posting the clip on Instagram, Ed wrote: "It’s World Mental Health Day! Myself and Prince Harry, want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer, be willing to ask for help when you need it, and know that we are all in this together."

In the video, the Photograph singer met with the Duke of Sussex at Ivy Cottage to discuss World Mental Health Day - but Ed jokingly misunderstood what they were supposed to be discussing. Prince Harry had to jump in and clarify! In the clip, Ed tells the camera: "I'm doing a film thing with Prince Harry. He contacted me about doing a charity video which you know is going to be good, I've long admired him from afar so I guess I'll see you there." Upon meeting, Harry joked: "It's like looking in a mirror. So thanks very much for coming out, I really appreciate it."

The pair met to discuss World Mental Health Day

Discussing two very different things, the singer told the Prince: "I've actually been trying to write a song about this, to get it out to more people," to which Harry replied: "Someone with your skillset to be able to write lyrics of a song, to raise awareness would be amazing." Ed retorted: "That's exactly what I'm trying to do. People don't understand what it's like for people like us - the jokes and snide comments, I just feel like it's time we stood up and said we're not going to take this anymore. We are ginger and we're going to fight." Showing off his acting skills, Harry replied: "Oh ok - this might have been a miscommunication but this is about World Mental Health Day."

The new video was filmed at Kensington Palace – specifically Ivy Cottage, where Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack have lived for the past year. The front door is one tell-tale sign - as it was previously pictured by Lord Snowdon in 1999 - and has the same white door with glass window.