Queen Rania is the ultimate doting grandmother in adorable photo with baby Amina

Queen Rania has shown time and time again how much of a caring grandmother she is, as the mother-of-three regularly shares photos of her grandchildren. The Jordanian queen was the picture of joy as she shared a photo of her youngest relative, Amina, on Wednesday. In the adorable photo, the 55-year-old was seen cradling her young granddaughter, who was born back in February. Rania looked elegant in a butter-yellow shirt, while Amina was just the cutest in a white frilled top and blue bottoms. "With my Amina," the royal sweetly captioned the photo.

© Queen Rania Rania doted on her granddaughter

Amina's birth

The latest member of the Hashemite royal family was born on 16 February. Amina is the daughter of Rania's eldest daughter, Princess Iman, and her husband, Jameel Thermiotis. It was Rania who shared the family's happy news sharing an array of candid hospital photos, as well as a sweet picture of herself and her husband King Abdullah cradling Iman's baby daughter.

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude, while also revealing Amina's name. "My darling Iman is now a mother," she gushed. "We're grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family's newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl." Royal fans flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. Overjoyed by Princess Iman's baby news, one follower wrote: "Many many congratulations," while a second noted: "Congratulations for the best start of the year," and a third added: "The best grandfather and grandmother in the world. I wish you a thousand congratulations."

Doting grandmother

Rania was equally as overjoyed when her first grandchild was born in August 2024. News of the arrival was confirmed in an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court which in part read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

Since the birth, Queen Rania has shared a few treasured photos of the addition to the royal family. In one earlier image, the Queen of Jordan was seen sitting with her husband, King Abdullah, with the two deep in conversation. But in the shot, Rania was seen holding little Iman, and in her caption, it was clear how besotted the royal was with the new arrival.

© Instagram / @queenrania Rania often shares photos of her grandchildren

Meanwhile, last November, she was seen conducting her royal duties while also looking after the young princess. The royal was seen holding a video call, while also carrying baby Iman, with her arms wrapped lovingly around her granddaughter. "Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week," she wrote in the caption.