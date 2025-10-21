Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg privately welcomes second baby and reveals unique name

Baby joy for Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg as she and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, have welcomed their second child. The happy news comes just weeks after the couple's last public appearance at Alexandra's brother Grand Duke Guillaume's inauguration ceremony.

The Grand Ducal Palace announced on Tuesday that Alexandra, 34, gave birth to a son on Friday 17 October, who has been named Hélie. The moniker is of French origin, while the feminine variant, Helia, comes from the Greek word hḗlios, meaning "sun". The statement added that the couple's 17-month-old daughter, Victoire, joins in welcoming the new addition to the family.

The royal parents are unlikely to share photographs of their baby boy, keeping in line with the decision they have made with their daughter, Victoire, to maintain their children's privacy. Victoire joined her parents at the Paris 2024 Olympics last year but her face was shielded from the cameras in a carrier.

© Getty Princess Alexandra and Nicolas at their civil wedding in 2023

Alexandra is seventh-in-line to the Luxembourg throne, meaning that her daughter Victoire is eighth, while her newborn son is ninth. She was previously excluded from the line of succession until 2011, when her father Grand Duke Henri issued absolute primogeniture, meaning that all of his female descendants had the right to be included in line to the throne.

© Shutterstock Alexandra made her last public appearance at her brother Grand Duke Guillaume's accession on 3 October

The princess is the fourth and only daughter of the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. As well as Grand Duke Guillaume, her elder brothers include Prince Felix and Prince Louis, as well as younger brother, Prince Sebastien.

In 2023, Alexandra married Paris-based businessman Nicolas, with a civil wedding ceremony taking place in Luxembourg City, followed by a religious service in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. The bride wore a contemporary cream jumpsuit by Natan with a Valentino wool cape for the civil ceremony, and chose a custom satin gown by Elie Saab, with criss-cross detailing across the bodice, with the family's Luxembourg Chaumet Choker Tiara. The jewels were worn by both her mother, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, as well as her grandmother, Grand Duchess Josephine-Charlotte.