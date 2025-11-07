Smiling Princess Beatrice makes rare appearance following father's loss of titles

Princess Beatrice has been seen with her close friend Holly Branson, as Holly praised the government for their new curriculum. Beatrice, 37, was seen with Holly and other members of the Big Change Charity, which had been advocating for changes to the national curriculum in schools. The royal was seen in a blue shirt, tucked into a tan skirt, and a pair of white trainers as she linked arms with other members of the charity. "Fantastic news on the education policy front!" Holly said in the caption.

She continued: "The new national curriculum reform announced by the government this week sets out a vision for young people to leave school fully equipped for life and work in the modern age. It's so energising and encouraging to see that many of the proposed changes and things we've been advocating for at @bigchangecharity for ten years now.

© Instagram Beatrice was seen with Holly and a group of friends

"Over the last decade, our team and our wider network of big changers been working together to champion and advocate for education that focuses on everything from oracy and confident communication to real-world life-skills (financial, entrepreneurial, media-literacy), and go beyond academic subjects so all young people can find their passion and have richer experiences. The education system has been stuck in the past, and it’s so refreshing to finally see some meaningful change on the horizon."

Holly finished her statement by praising staff at the charity, but noted that there were still issues to be overcome, including the implementation of the new curriculum. She then added: "P.S, it was so amazing to catch-up with our other Big Change founders a few weeks ago - @bransonsam, @belliebranson, Phil Nevin, Sam Richardson, and Princess Beatrice. Incredible that 13 years on, we are all still here, committed to a mission that has not (and will not) change."

Beatrice's new patronage

Holly's post comes in the wake of Princess Beatrice's latest patronage. The royal, who remains ninth in line to the throne, is now a patron of The Outward Bound Trust, which helps children develop skills through "adventure". The royal has been a trustee of the charity for the past six years, and her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was previously its patron until he resigned in 2019 following his Newsnight interview.

© Fergus Burnett Beatrice took up a new patronage

Martin Davidson, chief executive of Outward Bound, said: "With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we're embarking on a new chapter. One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives."

Photos published in the MailOnline on Friday showed Beatrice reuniting with her sister following the fallout surrounding their father. The pair were spotted in Mayfair, and at one point, they shared an emotional embrace. The duo were also spotted deep in conversation with one another, and were seen wearing winter coats amid the cooling temperatures.

Andrew's loss of titles

Their father was officially stripped of his royal titles earlier this week. An entry in the Letters Patent read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."

© Getty Images Andrew is now officially not a prince

In a statement issued last week, Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." The statement also confirmed that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would be vacating Royal Lodge, where the royal has resided for the past two decades.

The statement concluded with King Charles and Queen Camilla's wishes to stand with victims of abuse. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," it read. Andrew strenuously denies all of the charges that have been levied against him.