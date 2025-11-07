Princess Beatrice granted new special role amid Andrew Mountbatten Windsor family drama

Princess Beatrice has taken on a special new role for a charity close to her heart, becoming Deputy Patron of Outward Bound. The announcement was made publicly at an event for the charity's supporters at St James's Palace on Thursday. Beatrice, whose father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was recently stripped of his titles, styles and honours by the King, put the drama behind her as she focused on her new charity appointment. The dedicated royal happily posed for photos and mingled with charity representatives, all the while looking stunning in a checked dress.
The event was hosted by Beatrice's uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, who has also become the charity's new Royal Patron. The royal family's connection with Outward Bound – whose mission is to inspire young people through adventure in the wild – began with Prince Philip, who served as Patron from 1953 to 2019.
Guests on the night heard from Sadie and Leo (aged 18), students from Walsall Academy in the West Midlands, who shared stories from their Outward Bound adventure in the Lake District earlier this year. In a sweet moment, Leo presented Princess Beatrice with a Celtic brooch, representing unity, continuity and good fortune, while Sadie gave Prince Edward a rowan tree sapling – a symbol of strength, courage and resilience.
Beatrice has been involved with the charity for six years. She served as a Trustee from 2019 to 2025, demonstrating her personal commitment to developing confidence, resilience and ambition in young people. In her previous role, she hosted an afternoon tea at Holyrood Palace as a way of saying thank you to charity supporters, and in the summer of 2022, she gave a speech honouring her grandfather's legacy with Outward Bound. Last year, Beatrice also hosted a reception for the charity at the Empire State Building in New York.
The fall of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
While Beatrice was all smiles at Thursday's event, the York family are going through a tense time. She was pictured deep in conversation and embracing her younger sister Princess Eugenie in Mayfair, London, shortly after their father Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, style and honours.
The latest development in Andrew's case has seen the former Prince receive a formal letter from US lawmakers, asking him to cooperate in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations. U.S. Representative Robert Garcia, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, along with Representative Suhas Subramanyam and 14 other Committee Oversight Democrats sent a signed letter to Andrew, requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview with the Committee. He has until 20 November to respond.
"Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors. Oversight Democrats will not stop fighting for accountability and transparency for survivors of Epstein and his gang of co-conspirators," Rep. Garcia said in a statement. Rep. Subramanyam also said: "After hearing from Epstein's victims and public reporting of leaked documents, it is vital that Andrew cooperates with the ongoing investigation. If he is innocent, then he can clear his name. And if not, our investigation will show that, and the victims will receive long overdue justice. The Royal Family's actions stripping Andrew of his titles show there is more to this story. Ranking Member Garcia and I will not stop pushing for answers and accountability."
King Charles officially stripped his brother Andrew of his titles, including those of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh, and the style "His Royal Highness" in a shocking move last month. He also ordered Andrew to surrender the lease on his 30-room mansion in Windsor, Royal Lodge. Andrew is expected to move to private accommodation on the King's Sandringham Estate in the new year.